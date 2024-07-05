Sir Keir Starmer is set to move into 10 Downing Street with his family following his historic General Election win on Friday, 5 July. The 61-year-old Labour leader secured a landslide victory for his party, becoming the UK's first Labour Prime Minister since 2010, ousting Conservative leader Rishi Sunak.

Who Is Keir Starmer's Wife: Lady Victoria Starmer

Keir Starmer's wife, Victoria Starmer, plays a significant yet discreet role in his life. The couple met through their legal careers and married in 2007 at the Fennes Estate in Essex. Victoria, often called Lady Victoria following Keir's knighthood, has been described by her husband as his "complete support and partner."

Lady Victoria, 59, is a solicitor by profession. She currently works in occupational health for the NHS, a role she is deeply passionate about and intends to continue even as her husband assumes the role of Prime Minister. She has actively participated in charitable activities, often focusing on underprivileged children and mental health awareness.

Keir Starmer's Children And His Bid For Their Privacy

Keir and Victoria Starmer are parents to a 15-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. The Starmers have maintained a strict privacy rule regarding their family life, remaining vigilant in keeping their children out of the public eye, avoiding photographs and withholding their names..

This was highlighted in a clip from Sky TV's Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, where Keir explained why they never put their two teenage children in the spotlight. "I'm desperately trying to protect them," he said, expressing concern about the impact of public life on their children. Sir Keir did, however, share glimpses of their private life, including a rare public appearance at Taylor Swift's concert in London.

Speaking to This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Keir said, "I want them to be able to walk to school as their own people and do as normal things as they can. It is really hard, but just to give them that space to live their own lives."

Keir Starmer's Net Worth

Keir Starmer's net worth is estimated to be around £7.7 million. His wealth primarily stems from his successful legal career before entering politics. As a barrister, he was highly respected and served as the Director of Public Prosecutions from 2008 to 2013, which significantly contributed to his financial standing. Starmer's political transition has further solidified his public profile and financial stability.