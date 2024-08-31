After arriving in the UK to pursue her studies at a prestigious London university, Indian writer Pranjali Hasotkar quickly realised that the financial reality of living in one of the world's most expensive cities was far harsher than she had anticipated. As the cost of living soared, Hasotkar felt financially trapped and socially isolated.

In a heartfelt first-person account published by the Metro, Hasotkar candidly shared her experiences, stating, "What had now become abundantly clear to me was that, by comparison, I was just too poor to hang out with my friends – but I could never tell them that." Instead, she often made excuses, telling her friends she couldn't attend social events involving spending money because she had a class submission due the following day.

"Luckily, my friends seemed to accept this, and the conversation quickly moved on. But inside, I felt inadequate, ashamed," she admitted.

Growing up in a "simple family where money has always been tight," Hasotkar had never considered herself "poor." However, the reality of living in London, where the cost of living is notoriously high, brought new challenges. "Growing up, I was always taught to save and not spend, so much so that it has become almost second nature to segregate my wants and needs," she explained. "While I'd love to splash some cash on new clothes or fancy dinners, I've always sacrificed this for the essentials, like getting groceries or travelling to university."

Studying in London: A Dream with a Price Tag

According to data published by Universities UK, the 2021-2022 academic year saw 679,970 international students enrolled in UK higher education institutions. Of these, 559,825 were non-EU students, with Chinese students comprising the most significant group at 151,690. With its vibrant cultural scene and prestigious universities, London attracted over 127,000 international students, making it the most popular destination for those seeking higher education in the UK.

However, the allure of studying in London comes with a hefty price tag. "London is a dynamic city; it's part of the reason I chose to study in it, but it is also exhausting trying to keep up with it – especially when you are a student and not earning," Hasotkar noted.

Despite the financial strain, Hasotkar knew the importance of networking and making connections, so she pushed herself to socialise as much as possible. But the pressure to keep up with her peers led her down a path of reckless spending. "I started splashing cash on unnecessary shopping sprees in Indian grocery stores and going out for drinks twice a week," she confessed. "Eventually, I lost myself. My mind was now constantly fogged by the dread of an upcoming 'your current balance is...' message from my bank."

Navigating the High Cost of Living

After recognising the toll her spending habits were taking on her mental health, Hasotkar took steps to regain control of her finances. She devised a budget, allocating "up to £25 for groceries and travel and an extra £10-20 a week for emergencies or unfathomable circumstances." This disciplined approach helped her manage her expenses more effectively, but the struggle against London's high cost of living continues.

Data shows the estimated monthly cost for a single person living in London, excluding rent, is £1,083.80. Even with careful budgeting, Hasotkar admits that making ends meet remains challenging. "While I'd love to say I'm doing better, the reality is that money is still as tight as ever – but, thankfully, I am slowly starting to feel less embarrassed about it," she shared. For the first time since moving to London, Hasotkar says she has begun to feel "seen" among her friends without feeling inferior due to her financial situation.

The Future: Hopes and Realities

Looking ahead, Hasotkar remains hopeful that her financial situation will improve one day. "One day, I hope to be in a place where occasionally the lines between my 'needs' and 'wants' will blur – maybe then I'll be able to afford spontaneous trips to Oxford or places further afield," she mused. But until then, she is determined not to judge anyone who, like her, cannot afford certain activities. "I'll certainly never judge anyone for saying they can't afford to do something," she concluded, a sentiment that resonates with many facing similar struggles in cities like London.