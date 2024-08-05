A mother's recent experience has left her both shocked and frustrated after receiving an invitation to her child's friend's birthday party. Along with the invite came a lengthy and pricey wish list, plus a request for a £21 contribution.

This unexpected expense has sparked a heated debate among parents and online communities about the rising costs and social pressures associated with children's parties. So the question remains: Is it ok to start charging admission fees for their children's birthday parties? Parenting can be a financial strain due to the mounting costs of everything from school uniforms to summer vacations.

A LendingTree survey even found 45 parents with Disney-related debt. So, one can only imagine the discomfort a parent would feel when asked to pay a £42 fee for her children to attend a birthday party.

While purchasing a gift for the birthday child is customary, it doesn't need to be expensive. This is perhaps why Lucky Magezi, a mother of two, was infuriated when a fellow mother requested a £21 fee per child for her children to attend a party at a trampoline park.

Magezi was astonished by the request but ultimately consented to the £42 fee to ensure her children could enjoy the party. However, Magezi's initial annoyance escalated into outright fury when the same parent subsequently sent a wish list of gifts priced between £30 and £40.

Birthday Bash Or Cash Grab?

She is familiar with the high costs associated with children's birthday parties, having spent up to £1,000 on celebrations for her daughters, Malikah and Za'nyah, aged 11 and six, respectively. Despite this, Lucky, a London-based hairstylist, asserts that she would never request financial contributions from others for such events.

"I was initially open to paying for my children to attend as I'm aware not all families are doing well, especially in the cost-of-living crisis we face as a country," she said, according to a report by Metro.

"However, when I was then sent the extravagant wish list, I was beyond frustrated as this particular parent never usually brings a present. It dawned on me that this parent was trying to take advantage of us." The 29-year-old expressed extreme frustration upon seeing the exorbitant wish list, particularly given this parent's history of not contributing gifts.

Magezi explained her practice of meticulous planning and budgeting for her children's birthday parties, expressing bewilderment at the notion of others not adopting a similar approach. "If the parent couldn't afford to pay for all the children, then she should have scaled down the party or chosen a cheaper option they could afford," she added.

Magezi revealed that she typically allocates between £500 and £1,000 for each party because she enjoys witnessing her children's extravagant celebrations. While acknowledging that not everyone shares her penchant for lavish parties, she insists that parents should assume responsibility for planning and catering for events they initiate for other children.

"I think all parents should learn to have events within their means and plan and budget well in advance before inviting children to a celebration," the mum added. The practice of charging fees for birthday parties is a recurring point of contention among parents on platforms like Mumsnet and Reddit.

Many online users expressed their unwillingness to attend a party requiring an "admission fee" or when unable to afford it. However, others acknowledged the situation's complexities, citing financial hardships and the potential upset of a child if friends didn't attend their birthday celebration.

To Pay Or Not To Pay For Birthday Parties

A recent Mumsnet post prompted a discussion about hosting less expensive home-based parties with cake and traditional games. However, some respondents countered that they preferred to avoid the potential chaos of hosting multiple children in their homes. In this context, a park was proposed as a more budget-friendly alternative.

This trend isn't exclusive to children's parties; adults have faced similar backlash for charging guests to attend baby showers, weddings, and hen parties. Recently, a soon-to-be mother sparked controversy by imposing a £25 per person fee for her baby shower.

Taking to Reddit, the woman's distant cousin expressed frustration over the £50 fee for her and her partner to attend the baby shower, claiming it essentially covered the event's catering costs. To add insult to injury, they were also expected to purchase a gift and pressured to pay the fee promptly.

In response to the woman's Reddit post, online users labelled the expectant mother "entitled" and "greedy," one commenter even suggested the cousin was likely invited solely for the gift and fee.

"Is it not the point of hosting to provide the venue and food? That is the throwing a shower bit? Otherwise, you're just an events coordinator," one person replied.

"Do not put it on your guests to pay for the party where they have zero say over food, entertainment, location, time/day, and guest list," a different user added.

Amidst rising costs, people are aggressively seeking ways to reduce expenses. For instance, TikTok user Ashley claims she purchases children's meals from fast-food chains as a cheaper alternative to groceries. This trend underscores the consensus that events should align with one's financial means.