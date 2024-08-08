TikTok influencer Robert Montalvo, known as @Robbthecarguy, who specialises in cars and after sales services, recently accused tyre shops of exploiting desperate customers.

Montalvo, a car enthusiast with over 37,000 followers and 935,000 Likes on TikTok, expressed his disdain for second hand tyre shops in a July 15 video, stating, "They prey on desperation." In the 1.5-minute video, Montalvo exposed tyre shops' tactics to mislead customers into overspending.

"Used tyre places operate as if they're facing imminent closure," he explained. Montalvo accused these shops of employing a strategy to maximise profits from each customer, acting as if their business could collapse at any moment.

How Tyre Shops Exploit Customers' Desperation

As a car dealer seeking two sets of 20-inch tyres for his 2016 Dodge Ram, Montalvo compared prices between several used tyre shops and Walmart, discovering a substantial difference. Frustrated, he found the used tyre shops offered only $70 for replacement tyres of the same type and quality he already owned.

"You're f-king ridiculous," Montalvo said about the tyres, noting he wouldn't sell them to his customers. "How can you sell a used tyre for $70?" The Tampa resident then inquired about the new tyres cost, which came to $175 per wheel, excluding installation, recycling, and disposal fees.

"You're talking $200 a tyre... come on," he said, adding that he wasn't willing to pay those fees. When other options didn't work, Montalvo found a "trusty, dusty Walmart," where he got tyres for $103 each and $18 for installation. The wheels arrived in three days — a much better deal.

"The worst part of this business is f-king tyre shops," he concluded. "Give people some hope!" Montalvo's experience resonated with a large number of commenters.

"Couldn't agree more! "Used tyre prices have gone insane," one person wrote. "Yeah, I'm not paying for brand new tyres when I can get used ones for $35 each with 50% tread," one person declared.

"Walmart is the go-to for cheap tyres," wrote another. "Look into local junkyards. They keep tyres with a lot of life left and sell them cheap," revealed one TikToker.

The financial site Clark.com recommends Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Tire Center as top spots to buy tyres. These stores offer great value with fast service, and Sam's Club even utilises an AI-powered checkout system for added efficiency.

However, if you need a specific tyre or have special requirements, consider Tire Rack, Discount Tire, or Walmart Tire Center. "Buying tyres has never been so cost competitive, so it's very important to comparison shop," money expert Clark Howard said on the site. "Service after the sale is really important, especially if you live in a city with lots of potholes."

Deciding whether to replace all your tyres or just a pair can be as daunting as finding the right price. Let's break down the pros and cons of new versus old tyres and where to find the best deals.

New vs. Used Tyres: Which Is Right For You?

According to Discount Tire, most used tyres come from new vehicles. Many consumers purchase a new car and immediately opt for a different set of tyres. A major drawback of used tyres is their unpredictable lifespan. You won't be able to determine accurately when they'll need replacement.

It's generally recommended that new tyres be replaced every three to four years. Unlike new tyres, used tyres come without warranties, according to Discount Tire. You'll be responsible for the entire replacement cost if something goes wrong.

On the other hand, purchasing used tyres offers environmental benefits and lower upfront costs than new tyres. However, Tread Connection reports that the long-term savings might be an illusion. Frequent replacements due to unpredictable tyre lifespan can actually lead to higher overall expenses.

US News says the best place to buy tyres depends on your needs. Warehouse clubs like Sam's Club and Costco often offer competitive prices on new tyres with quick installation. Online retailers can be a good option for hard-to-find tyre sizes. Local tyre shops typically stock various models, and dealerships provide a more premium service experience.

The future of tyres could revolutionise driving experience. In 2017, Michelin unveiled a groundbreaking concept: the Vision, a 3D-printed airless tyre made from biodegradable materials. This innovation promises to eliminate common tyre-related headaches like punctures, blowouts, and the need for constant inflation checks.

In addition to offering convenience, this newfangled technology also presents a significant step forward in sustainability. "Through this airless, connected wheel, produced using renewable or recycled materials, and with a tread that can be recharged on demand, Michelin is illustrating its sustainable development model for 2050," the tyre manufacturing company said.