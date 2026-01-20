INIU's Valentine's campaign highlights practical gifting through compact, high-performance power banks designed for modern lifestyles. With personalised recommendations, seasonal rewards and thoughtfully engineered products, the brand is encouraging a more functional take on Valentine's Day.

Founded in 2014, INIU has grown into a global leader in integrated energy solutions, serving more than 40 million users across 174 countries. The brand's mission centres on delivering focused, dependable power that supports modern life, whether at home, at work or on the move.

INIU's reputation is shaped by innovation-led design, with patented technologies like TinyCell™ and HyperStack™ enabling compact, high-efficiency products without compromising performance. The company has earned international recognition through awards, including iF Design, Red Dot and CES Innovation Awards, while maintaining a growing portfolio of more than 100 global patents. Sustainability also remains a core focus, with continued efforts to reduce plastic packaging and lower carbon emissions through recyclable materials and responsible production initiatives.

INIU Gift Finder: A Personalised Valentine's Experience

To mark the Valentine's season, INIU has launched an interactive Gift Finder on its official website, running from January 18 to February 16, 2026. Designed to simplify gifting decisions, the tool invites users to answer three short questions about who they are shopping for and how the gift will be used.

Based on those responses, users receive personalised product recommendations along with guaranteed rewards, either a 15 percent discount code or a mystery gift with purchase. Each result also includes a Valentine Personal Card, adding a playful, shareable element to the experience.

INIU Pocket Rocket P50: Small Size, Serious Power

At the centre of INIU's Valentine's offering is the INIU Pocket Rocket P50 10000mAh Power Bank, designed to deliver fast, reliable charging in an exceptionally compact form.

Roughly the size of two macarons, the P50 supports up to 45W fast charging and can power a smartphone to 73 percent in around 25 minutes. It fully recharges in approximately two hours and allows up to three devices to be charged at the same time, making it a practical companion for busy days and frequent travel.

The performance is driven by INIU's upgraded TinyCell Pro technology, which enables a denser internal battery layout without sacrificing capacity. An industry-first multi-tab battery cell improves efficiency, while NVIDIA-grade inductors help manage heat and extend runtime. A slim display provides real-time power information, and a built-in cable with an E-Marker chip supports fast charging standards, including Samsung Super Fast Charge 2.0.

The P50 is available through the INIU official website and the INIU Amazon store, with Valentine's promotions offering additional savings.

INIU Cougar P63: Power for Longer Journeys

For users who need more sustained power, the INIU Cougar P63 100W 25000mAh Power Bank offers a higher-capacity option designed for demanding routines. Despite its large capacity, the P63 is around 30 percent smaller than comparable power banks, making it easier to carry than its specifications suggest.

With 100W PD output, it can rapidly recharge laptops, tablets and smartphones, powering a MacBook to 55 percent in just 30 minutes. It also supports simultaneous charging for up to three devices and features SmartCharge Pro technology for accurate, device-specific power delivery.

Available via INIU's official channels and Amazon, the P63 is positioned as a practical Valentine's gift for travellers, creators and professionals who rely on consistent power throughout the day.

A Thoughtful Take on Valentine's Gifting

Rather than leaning on novelty, INIU's Valentine's campaign focuses on usefulness, design, and long-term value. By combining personalised digital experiences with well-engineered power solutions, the brand encourages consumers to see everyday technology as a meaningful form of gifting.

For modern relationships, friendships and moments of self-care, that practical approach may be what makes a Valentine's gift truly lasting.