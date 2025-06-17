The Amex Platinum Card has become one of the most sought-after credit cards in 2025. Known for luxury perks and exclusive access, it also carries a high annual fee and strict approval criteria. But is it really as difficult to get as many believe?

Here's what you need to know about eligibility, benefits, and whether it's worth applying this year.

Why the Amex Platinum Card Is So Coveted in 2025

Often seen as a luxury status symbol, the Amex Platinum Card offers premium benefits designed for frequent travellers, entrepreneurs, and high spenders. Cardholders gain access to global airport lounges, receive complimentary hotel upgrades, and enjoy travel insurance, concierge support, and lifestyle perks such as streaming and wellness credits.

In 2025, American Express has positioned the Platinum Card as a leading contender for the title of best credit card of the year, especially for users who can fully take advantage of its rewards programme. According to Investopedia, the company is also planning major updates to the Platinum Card later this year, which could include refreshed benefits and potentially higher fees.

What Credit Score Do You Really Need?

Although many believe that only those with flawless credit can qualify, the reality is slightly more flexible. Most successful applicants in the UK have an Experian credit score of at least 880, while in the United States, a FICO score of 700 or higher is common.

That said, your credit score is only one factor. American Express also evaluates income, spending patterns, credit history length, and existing customer relationships. If your credit file is limited or your income is insufficient to cover your expenses, even a strong score may not result in approval.

Many individuals choose to start with a Gold or Green American Express card to build a credit history before upgrading to Platinum.

Amex Platinum Card Annual Fee: Is It Worth It in 2025?

The annual fee remains high in 2025, now set at £650 ($881) in the UK and £512 ($695) in the US. However, this fee is balanced by a wide range of luxury benefits that appeal to frequent travellers and lifestyle-focused cardholders.

Key perks, as cited on the official website of Amex, include:

Up to $400 or £200 annually in dining credits

Access to over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide, including Priority Pass and Centurion lounges

Hotel elite status and upgrades through Fine Hotels & Resorts

Comprehensive travel insurance including medical, cancellation, and car hire coverage

An up to £50 ($67) Harvey Nichols credit (UK only, available until June 2025)

There is also an option to add Companion Platinum users for an additional fee. According to American Express, these additional cardholders receive many of the same benefits, such as lounge access, hotel privileges, and travel protection, though some statement credits may not be included.

If you travel often and make full use of the lifestyle perks, the value can far exceed the annual cost. However, for casual users, the benefits may not justify the expense, making it essential to consider your personal spending and travel habits before applying.

How Hard Is It to Get Approved in 2025?

In 2025, American Express became slightly more selective with Platinum approvals. The company views high-earning Millennials and Gen Z professionals as critical growth drivers, as they have higher average FICO scores and lower delinquency rates.

Common reasons for rejection include short credit histories, recent credit missteps, or income that does not match spending patterns. Even existing Amex cardholders may need to show consistent repayment history and strong usage before qualifying for an upgrade.

It is not impossible to get approved, but the process is designed to be selective. Applicants with strong credit, good income, and a proven record of responsible financial behaviour are well-positioned.

Is the Amex Platinum Card Worth It in 2025?

The Amex Platinum Card is not suited for everyone, but it is not as inaccessible as its reputation suggests. If you meet the income and credit criteria and make full use of the travel and lifestyle benefits, this card can be one of the most rewarding options in 2025.

Before you apply, it is wise to review your financial standing and determine whether the perks truly align with your lifestyle. For the right cardholder, the Platinum Card offers unmatched premium value.