The Golden State Warriors are riding high with a league best 15-2 record at the top of the Western Conference, and on Tuesday things got even better for the Dubs. Shooting guard Klay Thompson took part in his first full team practice since tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and his right Achilles tendon in November 2020.

Thompson was pumped to be back on court and admitted that he was eager to get back up to speed to help the Warriors. The three-time NBA champion is aware that it will take time for him to get back to full fitness and is ready to take his time and not rush back and risk a setback at this late stage in rehabilitation.

"It's so exciting," Thompson said, as quoted on ESPN. "Just to be running up and down the court and playing basketball, it's truly a blessing and it makes coming to work so easy. The boring stuff's behind me, and now it's just getting back in game shape -- I got to stay patient because I can be an overeager person to get out there and play, but I'm just incredibly grateful to be out there."

The 31-year-old, who has missed almost two years of competitive basketball, is keen to get back to the same level he was at during the 2019 NBA Finals before the ACL injury, and therefore will take his time before returning to match action. Thompson is also certain that the Warriors can go all the way this season, and make good on their phenomenal start with the shooting guard certain that his return will boost their chances further.

"Oh, yeah," he said, when asked about lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy this season. "We're 15-2. That's a great indicator of [championship readiness], and our defense, I think it's top three in the league as well as our offense -- and I'm not even out there yet. Think about that. Really think about that. I'm more motivated than ever as well. I want a championship so bad. More than anything."

However, despite the excitement surrounding his comeback and many suggesting a Christmas return to league action, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr refused to put a date on his comeback. Kerr believes it will be a few more weeks of practice with the team before a return date becomes clear.

"We don't have a target date," Kerr said. "What we have is a number of weeks ahead of us for certain where we're going to play it out, keep letting him scrimmage as often as possible so that he'll build that endurance. And I would think within a few weeks we'll be able to finally sort of get a target date, but we don't have one right now."