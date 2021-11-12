Klay Thompson got the Golden State Warriors supporters excited after he revealed that his return to the court was inching closer, with a picture of himself in his jersey on the court for the first time in many months. Stephen A. Smith thinks the Dubs can win it all when Thompson returns to join Stephen Curry and company.

The Warriors are leading the Western Conference with a 10-1 record this season, and have made light work of many teams on their way to the top spot. Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Gary Peyton II have all contributed to their blistering start, and opposing teams will be in danger if they continue the same form once Thompson returns.

"Hey DubNation, it's coming. Just stay patient with me. These black uni's go hard btw," Thompson wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself on the court in his #11 jersey.

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson could return to action as early as Dec 20, which is just over a month away. The 31-year-old suffered his first injury during the Warriors' NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and has since spent the last two seasons on the sidelines first with an ACL tear and then with an Achilles injury.

Thompson's return will give the Warriors an added offensive boost, and ESPN commentator Smith feels that the Warriors can go on to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2022 once Thompson is added to the already stellar lineup.

"If Klay Thompson comes back healthy, the Warriors might win it all," Stephen A. Smith said, as quoted on Fadeaway World. "I really mean it... Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter god has ever created... and when I think about him, and then I think about Klay coming back... Then we think about the rest of this crew."

"I'm looking at Jordan Poole, brother can play... Andrew Wiggins, he's no slouch... I'm thinking about Wiseman coming back. I'm thinking about the pickup of Otto Porter... I'm just looking at this roster, the Warriors may win it all," he added.