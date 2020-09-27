The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 117-107 on Saturday to advance to the NBA finals. It didn't come as a surprise when the top seeded Lakers, led by superstar LeBron James, finished the series early to beat the exhausted Nuggets.

It took the Nuggets seven games to beat the Utah Jazz and second seed Los Angeles Clippers while it only took five games for the Lakers to put away the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets.

King James finished with an impressive 38 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. It's a triple-double performance that the Nuggets had no answer for. His partner, Anthony Davis, played with a sprained ankle but still put up 27 points on 8 for 16 shooting.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was unable to perform his best on the offensive end after being in foul trouble most of the game trying to contain Davis and James. Nevertheless, he put up a valiant effort scoring 20 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and giving out 5 assists while playing for only 30 minutes.

According to CBS Sports, while the Nuggets have the mental fortitude to win playoff games coming from two 3-1 deficits, Superstar LeBron James is too much for the exhausted Nuggets. James started the game hot and played 100% the entire time he was on the floor, devastating the Nuggets with his personal scoring and playmaking abilities.

It's a big deal for LeBron and the Lakers to win the championship again. The Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers is the NBA team with the most finals appearances, but trail behind the Boston Celtics 16-17 in the number of championships won. We can blame or give credit (depending on the team you support) Bill Russell for that, but that's another story for another time.

If the Lakers win now that the Milwaukee Bucks, the top seeded team in the East is already eliminated from the race, it will tie their championship count at 17.

It is also James' 10th finals appearance in his career, tying fellow Lakers Kareem-Abdul Jabbar in third place. If he can do this for a couple more years, he can tie or beat the NBA record of 12 held by Bill Russell.