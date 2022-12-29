LeBron James has cast doubt on his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers following yet another loss. The Lakers are currently 14-21 for the season, and are languishing in 13th place in the Western Conference.

The four-time NBA champion is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the season, but despite his performances he has been unable to stem the slide. The Lakers' latest loss came against the Miami Heat, leaving them 4.5 games behind eighth placed Portland Trail Blazers for the final playoff spot.

The purple and gold missed out on the post-season playoffs, a first for James in his career, during the 2021-22 season. The 18-time All-Star has no intention of missing the post-season yet again, and his comments about being able to help any franchise win championships, certainly feels like a threat to the Lakers' front office.

"I'm a winner and I want to win," James told reporters after the game. "And I want to win and give myself a chance to win and still compete for championships. That has always been my passion, that has always been my goal since I entered the league as an 18-year-old kid out of Akron, Ohio."

"I don't wanna finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I still want to compete for championships. I know what I can bring to any ball club with the right pieces."

At 37, James is aware that he is in the twilight of his career, but refused to put a number on how long he will remain active in the NBA. The four-time NBA Finals MVP has shown no signs of slowing down, but believes his mind will have the final say rather than his body being unable to take the physical demands required.

"I know as long as my mind stays in it, I can play at this level for a minute. Now, that's up to my mind. My body is going to be OK because if my mind is into it, I will make sure my body is taken care of and I'll continue to put in the work," he added.

James agreed to a two-year extension with the Lakers in September this year, keeping him in Los Angeles until the end of the 2024-25 season. The future Hall of Famer's $97.2 million deal, according to his agent Rich Paul, makes him the highest paid player in NBA history.