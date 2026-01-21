The countdown to a partial US government shutdown has begun. At the centre of the standoff is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill that would allocate tens of billions of dollars across the department, including significant funding for immigration enforcement agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

For Democratic leadership, the bill represents an uneasy compromise aimed at keeping the government open. For a growing number of progressive lawmakers, it is a line they refuse to cross.

With funding set to expire on 30 January, the stakes are high. A lapse would force federal workers, including TSA agents, to work without pay, delay FEMA disaster relief, and disrupt airport security. Financial markets are closely watching Washington as political divisions deepen.

Inside the Democratic Party, disagreement over ICE funding now threatens to derail negotiations intended to prevent a shutdown.

A Bill Designed to Pass, Not to Unite

House Democratic leaders have backed the DHS funding bill in the hope of securing bipartisan support and avoiding a continuing resolution, which they argue would give greater authority to the Trump administration.

Rosa DeLauro, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, warned that a shutdown would strip Congress of existing oversight tools while allowing ICE to continue operating with funds already allocated under President Trump's broader spending agenda.

The bill includes limited concessions, such as:

A $115m reduction in ICE enforcement funding

The elimination of 5,500 detention beds

A $1.8bn cut to Border Patrol funding

It also expands oversight through the Office of the Inspector General and the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. However, critics argue these measures are outweighed by broader increases in immigration enforcement funding elsewhere in the federal budget.

Lawmakers Drawing a Red Line

Several Democrats have publicly confirmed they will vote against the bill, citing what they describe as unchecked ICE conduct and a lack of meaningful accountability.

Senator Chris Murphy (Connecticut) said the bill places 'no meaningful constraints' on ICE and warned it could allow tactics seen in Minneapolis to be repeated nationwide.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (New Mexico) called the agency 'out of control' and said she is a 'hard no' on funding it without reforms.

Rep. Ro Khanna (California) said Congress is voting on a bipartisan bill that would significantly expand ICE funding and confirmed he is leading opposition to it.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) said she would not vote to give ICE 'a single cent', calling it a rogue agency that operates above the law and erodes civil liberties.

The Shadow of a Deadly Shooting

Renee Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother of three, died this month in Minnesota following an encounter involving an ICE officer. Progressives believe that because of this incident, Congress must place major limitations on ICE operations.

Progressive lawmakers have called for restrictions on ICE activities, including clearer standards of conduct, limits on masking during arrests, and stricter warrant requirements. These include establishing clear standards of conduct for ICE agents, banning agents from using masks during arrests, and requiring federal agents to have a written warrant before arresting someone.

None of these requests were included in the legislation proposed to fund the federal government. These lawmakers argue that accountability must be addressed without triggering a government shutdown.

Leadership Under Pressure

Democratic officials must be cautious in how they proceed with the bill. While they are likely able to secure passage with Republican votes, there is a larger issue at play: resentment among the left towards party leadership for not being more aggressive in confronting Trump's return to office, particularly regarding immigration enforcement.

If dissent does not stop with DHS, it could also impact other appropriations bills currently being considered in the House as part of the minibus. For example, the omission of the provision extending the ACA subsidy caused a 43-day government shutdown last year. Some Democratic members have indicated they might push their Senate colleagues into another showdown.

A Narrowing Path Forward

The House Rules Committee will soon decide how the bills will reach the floor. With each passing hour, the deadline tightens. Every vote carries significant consequences. For now, Democrats are divided. One faction fears a shutdown that would harm workers and empower the Trump administration; the other fears the consequences of remaining silent as ICE's authority expands.

As the 30 January deadline approaches, Democrats face a narrowing choice: prevent a shutdown or confront ICE's growing powers.