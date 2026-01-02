Lululemon has quietly kicked off 2026 with a surprise move that bargain-hunters are already racing to capitalise on.

The Canadian athleticwear giant has refreshed its popular 'We Made Too Much' section with dozens of high-demand styles, slashing prices on viral favourites just as New Year fitness resolutions peak.

With entry-level items starting at just $9, the low-key update marks a rare moment where one of the world's most premium activewear brands leans into accessibility without the fanfare of a traditional sale.

A Low-Key Drop With High-Demand Staples

The update landed on Thursday, 1 January 2026, following a significant year-end clearance. While the deepest selection is currently available online on the Lululemon website and app, shoppers across the United States and Canada have also reported that fresh stock is appearing in outlet stores.

Among the most sought-after additions are Align High-Rise leggings, Scuba Oversized Half-Zip hoodies and multiple versions of the Everywhere Belt Bag — items that rarely linger once discounted. Retail watchers note that the brand's quiet refresh decision helps preserve its premium image while still driving volume.

Fitness Goals on a Budget

The standout feature of this latest drop is the accessible $9 entry-level price point. Specifically, shoppers can snag the Unisex Daily Essential Quarter Socks for just $9 (originally $14), a rare find for a brand where items often retail for well over $100.

Other major markdowns include the iconic Align High-Rise Pants, which have been slashed to as low as $49 from their usual $98–$118 range, and the fan-favourite Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodies, currently available for $84 (originally $128).

Shoppers can also find the versatile Pace Breaker Shorts priced at $29–$49, down from the standard $68–$78, while several versions of the viral Everywhere Belt Bag, including the 1L and 2L models, are now priced as low as $24–$29.

Retail experts point out that these 'quiet' restocks allow Lululemon to clear out seasonal colours like 'Espresso,' 'Storm Teal,' and various floral patterns while maintaining its luxury positioning.

By avoiding the loud, bright 'sale' banners used by mass-market competitors, the brand protects its premium 'moat' even as it offers deep discounts.

Strategic Shifts and Market Expansion

Lululemon's decision to bolster its clearance section comes at a pivotal moment. The firm is currently executing its 'Power of Three ×2' growth plan, which aims to double its 2021 revenue of $6.25 billion to $12.5 billion by the end of 2026.

A core pillar of this strategy is quadrupling its international revenue, with a massive focus on expansion in Mainland China, where the company plans to grow its footprint to 220 stores by late 2026.

With the Bubble-Hem Puffer Jacket at $244 (down from $348), the brand is effectively managing its inventory levels. Inventories at the end of late 2025 had increased 11 per cent year-on-year to $2.0 billion, making these tactical markdowns necessary to clear warehouse space for the incoming Spring 2026 collections. This move ensures Lululemon remains the top choice for consumers who are increasingly comparing the brand to emerging rivals like Vuori and Alo Yoga.

The 'Scuba' and 'Everywhere' Factor

The 'cult' status of the Scuba and Everywhere collections means these items are unlikely to stay in stock through the first weekend of the year.

For those looking to upgrade their winter gear, the Alpaca Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Beanie has been slashed to $44 (was $58), and Fuzzy Cashmere Mittens are down to $59 (was $78).

With gym memberships surging and 'New Year, New Me' motivation in full swing, demand is unlikely to slow.

What Shoppers Need to Know

Items purchased through 'We Made Too Much' are final sale. Returns are not accepted unless customers are part of the Lululemon Essential loyalty programme, which allows exchanges or store credit on in-store purchases.

For shoppers, the message is simple: prices are low, stock is limited, and hesitation usually means missing out.