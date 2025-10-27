Lululemon Athletica Inc. announced it signed a partnership deal with the National Football League (NFL). This move signals the company's strategic expansion into the professional sports apparel line.

The Vancouver-based activewear giant's collaboration with the National Football League (NFL) will pave the way for Lululemon's first-ever line of licensed premium apparel and accessories. Under the partnership, the brand will release a sportswear collection representing all 32 NFL teams, combining athletic performance with Lululemon's signature style, CNBC reported.

This deal is expected to bolster the firm's brand while expanding beyond its yoga and athleisure roots. It is a strategic move that may propel Lululemon from a specialized fitness brand to a major player in the global sportswear market. Moreover, by tapping into the NFL's massive fan base, it will be able to reach millions of football fans and solidify its presence in the athletic and lifestyle apparel market.

A Major First: Lululemon Steps Into Professional Sports with Landmark NFL Deal

The Lululemon and NFL team-up is a groundbreaking moment for the multinational athletic apparel retailer, long known for its exclusive yoga-inspired activewear. For the first time in its history, the label is launching team-branded wear, offering fans a fresh and stylish way of supporting their favorite teams.

Similarly, the alliance is more than just a design collaboration - it also serves as an important step in the company's business growth strategy. The new lineup will update Lululemon's signature collections including Steady State, Define, Align, and Scuba. All of these labels will feature the official NFL team colors and logos to attract both athletes and football enthusiasts.

'True NFL fans wear their pride. For them, fan gear is more than apparel - it is a badge of loyalty and a way to instantly connect with a community that is like a family,' lululemon's President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation, Celeste Burgoyne, said in a press release. 'We looked to honor that passionate devotion and are thrilled to be part of that ritual found throughout the NFL season.'

Renie Anderson, NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, added, 'lululemon boasts a loyal fan base built on culture, meaningful connections and innovation, qualities that thoroughly reflect the NFL.'

What to Expect from the Lululemon x NFL x Fanatics Collaboration

For the premier professional American football league, its deal with Lululemon brings a touch of sophistication to its fan merchandise. Fans will now have premium options to choose from instead of the usual basic jerseys and shirts. With these new choices, both loyal supporters and style-conscious fans can find apparel that fits their preferences.

The collection will include hoodies, quarter-zips, joggers, and accessories. Buyers can expect prices to range from £35.99 ($48) to £125.97 ($168). Fans can buy the items online via Fanatics, NFLShop.com, and select team retail and stadium stores across the U.S. starting 28 October 2025. Finally, although the Lululemon x NFL x Fanatics collection will debut primarily in the U.S., fans around the world can still order the items they like online and have them conveniently delivered to their doorsteps.