Lululemon has officially trademarked the term 'Lululemon Dupe', signalling a significant shift in the ongoing battle between luxury activewear brands and the thriving online 'dupe culture'. This move extends the company's control beyond traditional trademarks, directly targeting the language used by consumers, influencers, and small businesses when referring to affordable alternatives to its products.

Legal Strategy in the Fight Against Copycats

According to a report by CBC News, Lululemon secured legal rights over the phrase to prevent third parties from using it to promote rival products. This means that influencers posting 'Lululemon dupe leggings' on TikTok or brands advertising 'Lululemon-style activewear' could now face legal challenges if their content is deemed misleading or if they are seen to be capitalising on Lululemon's brand identity.

Traditionally, trademarks protect names and logos. However, by claiming ownership of a phrase widely used by consumers and influencers, Lululemon is expanding its brand control into internet and social media language. The trademark grants Lululemon legal authority to demand the removal or rebranding of any product or marketing that uses the term in a commercial context — even if the product isn't a direct copy.

A Bold Move Amid Legal Battles

This development coincides with Lululemon's ongoing lawsuit against Costco, which is accused of selling copycat apparel mimicking its signature styles without using the brand's logo. Court documents reveal that Lululemon alleges these products exploit its reputation while undercutting its prices.

Viral Dupe Culture and Social Media Impact

On platforms like TikTok, hashtags such as #lululemondupe have gone viral, amassing millions of views as influencers promote cheaper lookalikes. The dupe culture has become a significant consumer trend: shoppers aren't just seeking bargains—they're actively looking for alternatives to high-priced 'status brands' and sharing their finds socially.

This trend presents a PR challenge for luxury brands. While dupes increase brand visibility, they also threaten long-term profitability and dilute brand prestige. As one legal expert explained, brands are shifting from a defensive stance to an offensive one, using trademark law to control how their products and associated terms are referenced online.

Implications for Influencers and Retailers

Influencers could be among the first to face repercussions. Using the trademarked phrase in product promotions, captions, or affiliate links may be considered unauthorised use. While Lululemon is unlikely to pursue immediate action against individual users, it may begin issuing takedown notices or legal threats to major content creators and partner brands.

Content creators may need to avoid phrases like 'Lululemon dupe' altogether, replacing them with more generic terms such as 'high-end look for less' or 'premium-style leggings'.

Small retailers relying on the term in product listings may also be forced to rebrand or risk infringement. Even if their products are legally distinct, using Lululemon's name to attract sales could be deemed a trademark violation.

Shoppers May Feel the Impact

For consumers, this move won't eliminate affordable options but could make it harder to find them online. Expect online listings and TikTok hashtags to shift away from trademarked terms as brands seek to avoid legal complications.

A Broader Shift in Digital Fashion Culture

Lululemon's trademark signals a broader shift in how fashion brands are responding to digital culture. What once seemed like harmless internet slang is now a legal battleground for intellectual property rights. As other brands observe Lululemon's move, dupe culture may soon face legal restrictions—not because of the products themselves, but because of the words used to describe them.

In short, the era of casually promoting 'Lululemon dupes' appears to be coming to an end. The way we discuss and market affordable fashion online is poised to change dramatically, with legal boundaries now defining the language of the online shopping community.