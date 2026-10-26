Macklemore returned to the stage at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on 22 October for his first concert since being removed from Ed Sheeran's US tour over his pro-Palestinian remarks. The performance marked the rapper's first public appearance since the fallout and drew attention for how he would address the issue that led to his departure from the tour.

During the concert, Macklemore revisited the message that put him at the centre of a debate about artists using their platforms to speak about global conflicts. He performed a 17-song set, including 'Hind's Hall' and 'Hind's Hall 2', while continuing to call for Palestinian freedom.

Macklemore Says Being Human Is 'Not Complicated'

'Being a human being in this moment is not complicated,' Macklemore told the crowd. 'It is not political. It is human to have a heart, to watch others suffer and to say not anymore,' he said before repeating: 'Free Palestine.'

The 43-year-old also extended his message beyond Gaza, calling for freedom for Sudan, Congo, Lebanon and Haiti. He referenced people affected by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before telling the audience: 'The message will always be love.'

Footage of the performance circulated online, with sections of the crowd appearing to support his remarks. Macklemore later reflected on the show in an Instagram post, writing: 'They can take my stage. They can taint the cause. They can't break our faith when love is the call.'

How the Ed Sheeran Tour Dispute Unfolded

Macklemore was removed from the remaining US dates of Sheeran's Loop Tour after making pro-Palestinian comments during two September performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. His remarks prompted objections from venues on the remaining run.

He performed 'Hind's Hall' and criticised US support for Israel during the shows, prompting backlash over his inclusion on Sheeran's tour. The tour promoter later said venues had indicated they would not allow the remaining concerts to proceed with Macklemore on the line-up.

Sheeran subsequently said the decision was made by the promoter and venues, rather than him. He explained that some venues had threatened to pull the shows if Macklemore remained on the bill.

Macklemore announced his removal in a lengthy Instagram statement, describing Sheeran as a friend of 13 years and saying they had held 'difficult conversations' about the decision. 'I didn't need 10 shows from Ed. I needed 2. Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say the words that somehow became too dangerous to say,' he wrote.

'If those words cost me the stage, while turning the conversation back to Palestine, then it was the most successful tour I've ever been on,' he added.

Robert Kraft, whose Kraft Group owns Gillette Stadium, also confirmed that Macklemore had been barred from the Massachusetts venue. He cited rhetoric and imagery he said had been offensive and hurtful to members of the Jewish community.

Macklemore's 'Free Palestine' Tour

The Red Rocks performance comes as Macklemore prepares to take his message to European audiences with his Free Palestine Tour. The tour begins in Dublin on 26 October, followed by Paris on 29 October and London on 30 October. Proceeds are set to benefit organisations providing humanitarian support to Palestinians.

Macklemore pledged $1 million (£746,000) from his net earnings from Sheeran's tour to six organisations supporting Palestinians and challenged Kraft to match the donation. Kraft later said Sheeran asked him to commit $2 million (£1.5 million) towards humanitarian aid in the region. Kraft and Sheeran pledged a combined $4 million (£3 million), although Kraft did not specify which organisations would receive the funds.