Real Madrid did not have a great start to their journey to the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Manchester City. Upon landing in England, the Spanish squad was left stranded for about 40 minutes before finally being able to make their way to their hotel.

The first leg of the semi-finals ended in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last week. Both clubs have all to play for on Wednesday night at the Etihad as they fight for a spot in the final against Inter Milan.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti, his staff and his players were left in an uncomfortable situation at the Manchester Airport upon their arrival. The whole Real Madrid contingent was pictured standing around outside terminal two for over forty minutes while waiting for their bus to arrive.

The Italian did not look too pleased about the delay, but at least the players remained in good spirits. Everyone looked dapper in their black outfits as they chatted away looking relaxed while waiting for their transport.

Mail Online shared photos of the Real Madrid side, who all looked well-rested after having come off a victory in La Liga over the weekend. With the league already lost to Barcelona, several key players were rested against Getafe. However, rare starter Marco Asensio managed to score the winner that may secure him some playing time against City on Wednesday.

Real Madrid's squad and staff were left stranded outside Manchester Airport arrivals for over 40 minutes today upon arrival ahead of the #UCL semi-final second-leg vs #ManCity, after their bus failed to arrive on time.



[via @MailSport] pic.twitter.com/BTt1OiOKzJ — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 16, 2023

Both clubs aiming to make history

Manchester City and Real Madrid are both ready to fight hard for their place in history, with the hosts seeking their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are aiming for a record-extending 15th crown. They are the most decorated club on the European stage by far, and are also the defending champions.

The two clubs will face off in the second leg on equal footing at 21:00 CEST this evening. Manchester City will have the home advantage, but Real Madrid is the last team one should underestimate in the Champions League.

Fitness is not an issue

Real Madrid do not have any major absences from their usual starting eleven for this match, and only Nathan Ake is unavailable for Pep Guardiola.

Ancelotti will be spoilt for choice at the back, with Eder Militao back from suspension and Antonio Rudiger also available. Dani Carvajal is also back in action after resting for Getafe, and after his impact in the first leg, there is a big chance for him to start. Ferland Mendy may also play, with David Alaba facing the possibility of being played out of position.

The questions about Real Madrid's defence strategy are important, especially since they will be aiming to stop Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland. In the first leg, they managed to neutralise the Norwegian, with City's goal coming off the boot of Kevin de Bruyne.

It remains to be seen if Ancelotti will retain the same backline, or if he will take a risk and change things up now that he has more players available. Guardiola will be hoping to unleash Haaland this time, with even the neutrals eager to see what he can do against the "Kings of Europe."

Haaland has another chance to shine

During the first leg, Haaland was unable to make a mark thanks more to the efficiency of the Real Madrid defence than a dip in his form. The same could be said about his counterpart Karim Benzema, who was mostly overshadowed by Vinicius Jr. in the fist leg.

Haaland's father saw more action from the stands at the Bernabeu, after getting removed from a VIP box for provoking home fans. The Norwegian is still a force to be reckoned with, and there is no doubt that Ancelotti has done his homework.

Tempers will likely flare on Wednesday night, and the referees will have a tough task ahead of them as players from both sides push the envelope.