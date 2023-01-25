A man managed to land a job interview through a famous dating app called Bumble. He shared his experience on Twitter and left people comparing the dating app to LinkedIn.

The man, who goes by the user name Adnaan, shared a screenshot of his conversation with a woman who turned out to be a human resources (talent acquisition) manager at a start-up.

The two matched, and the man quickly let her know that he was doing a masters in electrical and computer engineering quite cleverly. He then asked her if she could help him find a job.

Instead of unmatching the man, the woman surprisingly asked him what kind of job he was looking for. His efforts paid off, as he will soon be interviewing for a job at the company. "You use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we're not the same bro," Adnaan wrote in his post. '

"You use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we're not the same bro," Adnaan wrote in his post.

The post left Twitter users in splits, with many joking that Bumble is the new LinkedIn. The tweet has received 670.2K views, 2161 retweets, and 13.4K likes since being posted.

"I respect the grind, man. Go bag that girl and the job," wrote one user. Another wrote, "bro got hrzoned."

In a similar incident reported from India in June last year, a man from Kerala used Bumble to find an apartment to rent in Mumbai, per The Indian Express.

The incident came to light after a Twitter user shared a screenshot of his Bumble bio on Twitter. The bio said: "Not a sapiosexual, Looking for a flat in Mumbai."

The tweet triggered hilarious reactions with people expressing solidarity with the man since it is quite difficult to find the perfect rental accommodation in Mumbai.

"A lot of people see your profile on there in a day plus you can make a date out of it and also maybe find roommates/flatemates. it's a great idea doing this," wrote one user. "Having lived in Bombay for 1.5 years now, I 100% respect this," wrote another.