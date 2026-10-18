Brazilian bricklayer Edimar Rocha Martins, 49, says he sold his possessions to travel approximately 1,300 miles (2,100 kilometres) to meet an AI-generated woman. He arrived in Belo Horizonte on Sunday, 11 October 2026, expecting a new relationship. Instead, he ran out of money and needed help from city officials to leave.

Martins had been living in Imperatriz, in Brazil's Maranhão state, when he encountered videos of 'Jéssica Oliveira,' also known as 'Jéssica Fazendeira.' The character appeared to be seeking a companion to share her life on a farm. Martins believed the invitation applied to him.

The woman in those videos did not exist. The account used artificial intelligence to portray her, but what passed between Martins and whoever operated the profile remains disputed.

Why Edimar Rocha Martins Crossed Brazil for 'Jéssica'

Martins told Rádio Itatiaia that his mother's death had left him struggling with life in Imperatriz. 'I liked it there when my mother was alive,' he said, in remarks translated from Portuguese. He also described the effects of spending time alone at home.

'Sometimes, loneliness at home ends up bringing a lot of inconvenience to our lives. That's why I came after her,' he told the broadcaster, according to an English translation of his interview.

The videos offered a different life, with a home in the countryside and the prospect of companionship. Martins said he had exchanged messages with the profile on social media. In a later interview with TV Mirante, he said the contact had begun in 2020.

He decided to travel on Friday, 9 October, according to TV Mirante's account. Martins told the broadcaster he had sold his belongings to finance the trip. There is no independently verified valuation of those possessions, or confirmation that he spent an entire salary.

He reached Belo Horizonte two days later. It was there, Rádio Itatiaia reported, that journalists explained 'Jéssica' was an AI-generated character. Even after being told, Martins initially continued trying to reach her.

That chronology matters. The reporting does not establish that he was warned before departure. Itatiaia's journalists explained the situation after he arrived, when he was still hoping to find the woman.

AI Profile Denies Contact as Edimar Rocha Martins Returns Home

On Wednesday, 14 October, a statement published through the 'Jéssica' account denied private conversations with Martins or inviting him to Belo Horizonte. The character said the profile was created to attract attention and promote sales.

That denial conflicts with Martins' account of personal communication. Neither the reported private exchanges nor the identity of the person behind the account has been independently established. The available reporting does not prove the operator requested money from him.

Minas Gerais Civil Police told Metrópoles that they had found no incident report linked to the episode. Police said creating an AI character is not automatically a criminal offence, and they could not conclude that a crime had occurred.

Meanwhile, Martins had spent his remaining money on accommodation. He was away from work and receiving support through Brazil's INSS social security system, according to Itatiaia. The reporting does not show that INSS paid for the journey.

On Tuesday, 13 October, Belo Horizonte's migrant support service offered food, washing facilities and assistance with travel. Officials arranged a bus ticket towards Tocantins. Martins became unwell on the journey and received medical attention before changing his destination.

He finally reached Imperatriz on Thursday, 15 October, after more than 50 hours travelling from Belo Horizonte. In a video sent to Itatiaia the following day, he said he had accepted that 'Jéssica' did not exist. He was staying with his sister.

Martins also said he hoped to return to Belo Horizonte in 2027 to celebrate his 50th birthday with friends he had made there. In a separate TV Mirante interview, he spoke of finding another relationship in the city.