In a year dominated by global uncertainty, Gen Z has quietly started a digital rebellion — not through protests or politics, but through positivity. Dubbed 'HopeTok', the movement has swept TikTok and Instagram Reels, promoting self-growth, gratitude journaling, and mental wellness.

Where 2023's 'bedrotting' and 'delulu' trends leaned into apathy and escapism, HopeTok reflects a cultural pivot. Young creators are now flooding feeds with videos about morning routines, affirmations, and 'glow-up eras' — the softer, calmer side of online culture.

From 'Delulu' to Doable: The New Digital Optimism

Scrolling through #HopeTok feels like stepping into a virtual hug. Creators like @iamtabithabrown and @elevatewithteia have amassed millions of views by sharing journaling tips, therapy affirmations, and simple ways to 'romanticise life again'. According to TikTok's 2025 What's Next Trend Report, positive lifestyle content grew over 120% in engagement this year, particularly among 18–25-year-olds.

This shift isn't accidental. Mental health fatigue from constant bad news has pushed users to actively curate what they consume. 'People are tired of feeling hopeless,' says digital sociologist Dr. Emma Geller in an interview with The Guardian. 'HopeTok isn't toxic positivity — it's about emotional survival online.'

The Self-Improvement Economy Is Booming

HopeTok may be rooted in emotion, but its effects are measurable — especially in e-commerce. The rise of gentle productivity, gratitude journaling, and mindful morning routines has created a new wave of demand for products tied to well-being.

TikTok's trend data shows that categories like home organisation, wellness accessories, and affirmational stationery have become best-sellers on TikTok Shop. Meanwhile, Shopify's Top TikTok Trends for 2025 confirms that self-improvement and personal care are among the most profitable niches.

It's the perfect blend of aesthetics and aspiration — a feed full of cosy, pastel-hued encouragement that just happens to include links to buy the same planners, candles, or matcha kits creators use in their videos.

Why HopeTok Works: Connection Over Comparison

Unlike previous influencer waves obsessed with perfection, HopeTok's appeal lies in relatability. Videos rarely feature flawless editing or expensive backdrops; they show creators speaking candidly about burnout, recovery, or simply making it through the week.

Headland Consultancy notes that 'core aesthetics' like #HopeCore and #SoftLife thrive because they are 'visually gentle, emotionally safe spaces' that counterbalance online negativity. Viewers don't feel judged — they feel seen.

As psychologist Dr. Julie Smith puts it, 'People aren't chasing perfection anymore — they're chasing peace.'

HopeTok Isn't Just a Trend — It's a Reset

From viral affirmations to mindfulness mini-vlogs, HopeTok captures a new kind of digital rebellion — one powered by kindness and resilience.

In a world where algorithms often reward outrage, this corner of TikTok is quietly proving that hope can be just as contagious. And for a generation trying to balance realism with optimism, it's exactly the scroll they needed.