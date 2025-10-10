'The Great Lock-In': Why Everyone's Staying Home — and Loving It
Gen Z and millennials are saying goodbye to FOMO and hello to soft pyjamas, glowing skin, and cosy nights in.
The hottest trend of the season doesn't involve clubbing, expensive flights, or glittery events. Instead, it's all about staying in. Dubbed 'The Great Lock-In', this viral lifestyle movement celebrates nights spent indoors with plush robes, scented candles, skincare rituals, and a serious dose of main character energy.
What started as a few lighthearted TikTok posts has exploded into a cultural mood. Videos with the hashtag #TheGreatLockIn have racked up millions of views, with creators showing off perfectly curated living rooms, warm lighting, and soft playlists. Think 'quiet luxury' meets 'glow-up night in'.
Why It's Trending
According to lifestyle creators like Kadie Glenn and Whitney London, the appeal is simple: after years of fast living and constant stimulation, people are craving a slower, softer, more intentional kind of joy.
Many of these clips feature calming skincare routines, slow cooking, movie marathons, and journalling — all designed to make your home feel like a five-star retreat. The trend aligns with the broader rise of soft living and comfort culture, two keywords dominating Gen Z lifestyle feeds this autumn.
How to Create Your Own Lock-In
You don't need a mansion or fancy lighting to get the vibe. The Great Lock-In is all about curating comfort:
- Soft lighting (lamps, warm fairy lights or candles)
- Cosy loungewear or pyjamas
- Comfort food — from soup to chocolate fondue
- Skincare rituals and hair masks
- A carefully curated playlist or comfort TV
A few creators recommend investing in affordable comfort upgrades — think plush blankets, aromatherapy diffusers, or budget-friendly soundbars. Heat Holders have the best collections of loungewear, plush blankets, and many more that you can choose from.
A Soft Rebellion
More than just a trend, The Great Lock-In represents a cultural shift. For many, it's an act of quiet rebellion against hustle culture and burnout. Instead of chasing nights out, people are investing in themselves — and sharing it online.
The vibe is simple: slow down, stay in, glow up.
