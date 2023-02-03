Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that charges against him of attempted rape and assault have been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Greenwood has been suspended by the Premier League side since his arrest in January 2022. He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

However, after a year-long investigation, the case has been dropped after key witnesses to the case decided to withdraw. In a statement shared with new outlets, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said: "In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case."

However, the prosecutors emphasised that they feel it is important to encourage any potential victims of related offences to come forward and report incidents to authorities.

Greenwood shared a statement thanking his family and friends for their support throughout the ordeal. He is happy to have the case behind him, but his future still hangs in a balance.

The Red Devils have suspended the forward from playing and training with the club since since January 2022, and they have yet to make a decision on how they plan to move forward.

According to the BBC, Manchester United is aware that the charges against the player have been dropped. "The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps."

As of now, it is not guaranteed that Greenwood can return to club duty. He will no longer face criminal charges but it remains to be seen if the club will accept him back wholeheartedly. He has also played for England before his suspension, and it is unclear if he will be called up for national team duty in the future.