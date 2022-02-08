More than a week since being arrested on suspicion of rape, physical assault and sending threats to kill, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has officially been dropped as an endorser by mega sportswear brand Nike.

The termination of the relationship comes a week after the brand initially suspended Greenwood after his arrest came to light. At the time, Nike said in a statement, "We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Nike has decided to officially cut ties. even though formal charges have not been put forward and the investigation is still in its early stages. "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," a company spokesperson told The Athletic.

The American multinational sportswear brand has had a long-standing relationship with Greenwood on a personal level. The termination of his personal endorsement deal is just the latest in a series of blows that have come following his arrest.

On the day of his arrest, the Red Devils immediately announced that Greenwood has been suspended both from training and competitive action. Days later, England manager Gareth Southgate also revealed that the 20-year-old will be left out of the national team until his case has been resolved.

The situation at the dressing room at Old Trafford has also become volatile due to the player's situation. Several players decided to quickly ostracise Greenwood, with many of them even unfollowing him on social media. However, those closest to him believe that he is innocent until proven guilty, and he does not need to immediately be publicly shunned by his team.

According to a report by British publication The Sun, one player is "furious" about the situation. "He feels that ditching Mason shows they are not together. If Mason is convicted of what he has been accused of, then clearly all the players will be horrified. But the police haven't even decided if they have enough evidence to charge him or not yet," revealed a source.

Greenwood was released on bail last Wednesday, and the Greater Manchester Police are still in the early stages of the investigation. "Some of those closest to him feel the course of justice should be allowed to run. But when some of the players started dumping him, they felt they had to as well."

The police have not revealed their next move, and it is unclear if Greenwood will be facing formal charges. However, he is still suspended and is not training with the rest of the squad. the club has also pulled merchandise with his name from their official website and physical stores.