Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault. The England international spent Sunday night in jail before his appearance in front of the magistrate on Monday.

The 21-year-old was first arrested in January after photos and recording of his alleged actions emerged online. He was released on bail at the time, as investigations into the victim's claims continued.

Greenwood was again arrested on Saturday for reneging on his bail agreement and contacting the accuser. The United footballer was then charged by the Greater Manchester Police on authorisation from Janet Potter of Crown Prosecution Service North West.

As per the BBC, Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The alleged rape is said to have occurred on October 22, 2021, while the alleged assault is said to have taken place last December.

The Greater Manchester Police confirmed later that the Englishman will be remanded to a night in jail before being produced in front of the magistrate at the Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court. Potter also issued a warning against sharing information online that could jeopardise legal proceedings.

"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," Potter said. "It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings."

Greenwood has not trained or played for United since his arrest in January, and the club issued a statement on Saturday, saying: "Manchester United observes that the Crown Prosecution Service has lodged criminal charges against Mason Greenwood. The club has suspended him to wait for the conclusion of the legal proceedings."

Since the allegations emerged, not only have United cut all ties with the wide forward until the outcome of the case, but Nike has also ended its long-term endorsement deal with the forward. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts (EA) have removed Greenwood from all the active squads on their FIFA 22 video game.