Financial expert Martin Lewis has turned his expertise towards Britain's over-75s, offering a simple piece of advice that could save them a significant amount of money. Many are still paying £174.50 a year for their TV licence, but with one quick form, those on Pension Credit could have the cost wiped out entirely.

Until 2020, all pensioners aged 75 and above automatically received a free TV licence. That benefit was scrapped, leaving many older households confused about the rules. Today, the free licence is only available to those who receive Pension Credit, a means-tested top-up benefit for people on low incomes.

Martin Lewis, known for his practical money-saving advice, has urged pensioners and their families to check eligibility immediately. He warns that thousands are unnecessarily paying the full £174.50 licence fee each year because they have not applied for Pension Credit or don't realise the free licence is linked to it.

'Don't stall, just call,' Lewis advised, pointing out that a five-minute application could save households hundreds of pounds.

Pension Credit is more than just a gateway to a free TV licence. It boosts weekly income to a minimum level and opens the door to other benefits, such as council tax reductions, free NHS dental treatment, help with heating bills through the Warm Home Discount, and Cold Weather Payments.

For single pensioners, income below roughly £227 a week may qualify, while for couples the threshold is around £346. Even small savings don't necessarily disqualify people, making it worth checking even if you think you're borderline.

Claiming Pension Credit is the first step. Once approved, those aged 75 or over must apply separately to TV Licensing for the free licence — it is not given automatically. Applications can be made online or by calling 0300 790 6117. Anyone who has already paid the fee may also be able to claim a refund.

According to a report from The Sun, more than 800,000 pensioner households are missing out on Pension Credit. That means not only are they struggling on lower incomes, but many are also paying for TV licenses they shouldn't need to.

With the licence fee rising to £174.50 this year, Lewis is warning families to spread the word to older relatives. 'This isn't just about a TV licence,' he explained. 'It's about unlocking a package of support that too many pensioners are still going without.'

For more information, pensioners can check eligibility at gov.uk/pension-credit or call the Pension Credit helpline on 0800 99 1234.

Don't leave money on the table — one small phone call or click could save you over £170 a year.