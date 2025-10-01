On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled plans during a news conference to lower drug prices across the country. The plan includes the development of a 'TrumpRx' direct-to-consumer website for Americans to purchase medicines at discounted prices. Trump also closed a deal with Pfizer to cut prices for many of its offerings.

'The US is done subsidising the health care of the rest of the world,' Trump had stated. 'By taking this bold step, we're ending the era of global price gouging at the expense of American families.'

The TrumpRx site is expected to be live in early 2026. Note that it will not sell or distribute medications, but will allow people to search for their medicines, and they will be rerouted to manufacturers' direct-to-consumer channels.

Trump has been trying to reduce costs by urging drugmakers to sell products directly to consumers. Some manufacturers have already established channels where US patients can buy medications, bypassing insurance. Earlier this week, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America ( PhRMA) launched the AmericasMedicines.com website to connect patients with drug companies' direct-purchase programs.

'Some manufacturers are responding by offering new direct purchase programs that are more convenient and can save patients time and money — no hidden markups or fees and transparent pricing for patients and businesses,' PhRMA said in a statement.

However, experts like Chris Meekins of Raymond James said in a note to clients that the new Trump drug website is 'likely irrelevant as few will pay out of pocket' unless there are changes in insurance policies.

Elsewhere, Pfizer voluntarily agreed to all of the demands Trump made in July to pharma CEOs. Under the latest deal, the drugmaker will sell drugs to Medicaid and fix prices of new drugs at 'Most Favored Nation' levels, starting early 2026. The company will also sell its primary care medicines and certain drugs at an average discount of 50% on the TrumpRx site. Furthermore, Pfizer will expand its US manufacturing footprint as well as benefit from a three-year exemption on certain tariffs related to pharmaceutical imports.

The announcement comes a day before Trump's deadline for a 100% tariff on brand-name pharma imports, unless drugmakers construct a manufacturing plant in the US. Pfizer said yesterday it will invest an additional $70 billion (£51.9 billion) in research and manufacturing projects in the coming years.

Trump has long voiced concerns over Americans paying much more for medications than people in other countries, primarily because their governments generally determine the pricing. Medicine costs are almost three times as high in the US compared with peer nations.

The Trump administration also clarified yesterday on what 'Most Favored Nation' pricing means. Officials said it is basically understanding the net price or what people pay for a medication and comparing it with the lowest price for that medication in other wealthy countries.

The development appears to be a significant milestone for Trump's efforts to compel drugmakers to slash prices. It has been one of his central goals for years. More recently, the President pledged to trim prices by 1,500%, which some experts believe is impossible.