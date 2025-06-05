Max Verstappen has admitted blame for his controversial on-track clash with George Russell during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, stating that his behaviour 'wasn't right and shouldn't have happened'. The incident, which occurred in the final laps of the race, has drawn criticism from across the paddock and pushed Verstappen within a single point of a mandatory race suspension.

Verstappen's Reckless Move Sparks Penalty Storm

On lap 64 of the 1 June Grand Prix in Barcelona, Verstappen was told by Red Bull to yield position to Russell after cutting Turn 3. Seconds later, he made what appeared to be a retaliatory move into Turn 5, causing contact with Russell's Mercedes.

The stewards issued a 10-second time penalty and added three penalty points to Verstappen's Super Licence. This pushes his total to 11, just one short of the 12-point threshold that triggers a race ban under FIA regulations.

According to The Times, a repeat offence before 12 August would automatically remove Verstappen from one Grand Prix, putting a serious dent in his title defence.

Verstappen Admits Guilt in Emotional Instagram Post

Following initial denials in the paddock, Verstappen later posted a statement on Instagram:

'Our tyre strategy didn't play out and I let my frustration get the better of me. That led to a move that wasn't right and shouldn't have happened.'

Although he did not directly apologise to Russell, Verstappen's tone was notably more reflective than during post-race interviews, where he insisted the contact was 'just hard racing'.

Russell: 'That Was Very Deliberate'

George Russell, who finished fourth, was openly furious about the incident.

'It felt very deliberate,' he told The Times. 'We're racing at the highest level, you can't just swipe at someone like that.'

Russell's strong result still helped Mercedes consolidate third place in the Constructors' Championship, but a potential podium was lost. His frustration reflects broader concerns among drivers about safety and intentional collisions.

Red Bull Urges Caution as Title Race Tightens

Team principal Christian Horner defended Verstappen's competitiveness but acknowledged the risk going forward.

'He knows the limit now. There's no room for mistakes, not even minor ones,' said Horner in a press debrief.

Numbers Tell the Story: Verstappen on the Edge

11 penalty points – Verstappen's current total, the most in F1 this season.

49-point deficit – The gap between Piastri and Verstappen in the Drivers' Standings.

1 more offence – Enough to trigger a full race suspension.

According to Formula1.com, no driver has won a title after missing a race through suspension since the penalty point system began.

Public Reaction: Divided and Intense

The backlash was swift and polarised. Former world champion Nico Rosberg called the move "deliberate retaliation", suggesting Verstappen should have been disqualified outright.

Meanwhile, at the time of this writing, Verstappen's Instagram post generated over 620,000 likes and 12,500 comments, many of them critical. Footage of the clash racked up more than 8 million views within 48 hours.

Next Stop: Montreal Could Make or Break Verstappen

The Canadian Grand Prix on 9 June 2025 now takes on massive importance. A single mistake, whether on-track or off could result in an automatic ban.

'I've got to stay clean now. That's the priority,' Verstappen said during a press event at 14:00.