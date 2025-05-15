Despite facing its most significant dip in US sales figures since the onset of pandemic, fast-food giant McDonald's has announced an ambitious plan to onboard a substantial 375,000 new employees. This bold move comes alongside the company's determined objective to expand its global footprint to 50,000 stores by 2027, signalling a confident outlook amidst current economic headwinds.

The company's initiative, which was announced on 12 May, marks a significant recruitment drive by the well-known eatery in recent times, as stated in a press release. This endeavour aligns with McDonald's aim to launch 900 additional locations nationwide by 2027 and its strategy to cater to more patrons throughout the summer season.

Ambitious Hiring Spree Amid Sales Dip

Joe Erlinger, McDonald's US president joined Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer at a restaurant near Columbus, Ohio. This announcement arrives while the Trump administration encourages companies to increase their investments within the United States.

On 13 May, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel posted on X about meeting up with Chavez-DeRemer and Erlinger in Delaware County, emphasising the announcement that McDonald's is launching a nationwide hiring drive this summer—with 20,000 of those positions right in Ohio. 'It's another example of the extraordinary opportunity we have coming in Ohio right now, Tressel added.

I was proud to join @SecretaryLCD and @McDonalds President Joe Erlinger in Delaware County today. McDonald’s announced a national hiring push this summer—including 20,000 hires in Ohio alone!



It’s another example of the extraordinary opportunity we have coming in Ohio right now. pic.twitter.com/Ronvpyd7b0 — Lt. Governor Jim Tressel (@LtGovJimTressel) May 12, 2025

'In Ohio, we know the power of providing opportunities for people to chase their version of the American dream,' he said in a follow-up X post. 'That's why it was also great to join @McDonalds in celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Archways to Opportunity program—which provides support for employees interested in advancing their education.'

Ohio Launch Highlights National Recruitment Drive

Over the last ten years, Tressel highlighted that McDonald's has invested more than £9.82 million ($13 million) in this initiative in Ohio alone and supported over 3,000 Ohio workers through it.

“The average hourly pay for a McDonald's Crew Member in Ohio is around $13.22, which is 6% below the national average.”



This isn’t a win for Ohio. Far from it. — chris jones (@822bfdkhkt) May 13, 2025

However, in the comments following Tressel's X post, a user pointed out that the typical hourly wage for a McDonald's Crew Member in Ohio hovers around $13.22, which is 6% less than the national standard. 'This isn't a win for Ohio. Far from it,' the X user commented.

Exploring McDonald's Job Roles And Potential Pay

While the average wage for entry-level crew members in Ohio has sparked some debate, McDonald's offers a variety of positions with varying levels of responsibility and corresponding pay scales, encompassing not just hourly wages but also potential earnings through salaries, tips, bonuses, stock options, commissions, and other benefits, according to Glassdoor's data last updated on 17 April 2025.

Total salary range for McDonald's crew member

£19660.03 to £24953.11 ($26,000 to $33,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's cashier

£19660.03 to £26465.42 ($26,000 to $35,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's manager

£27221.58 to £46125.45 ($36,000 to $61,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's cook

£21928.49 to £29490.04 ($29,000 to $39,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's line cook

£23440.80 to £30246.20 ($31,000 to $40,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's sales associate/cashier

£20416.18 to £28733.89 ($27,000 to $38,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's fry cook

£18903.87 to £26465.42 ($25,000 to $35,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's shift manager

£24953.11 to £31002.35 ($33,000 to $41,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's crew trainer

£21928.49 to £27977.73 ($29,000 to $37,000) / year

Total salary range for McDonald's server

£33270.82 to £57467.78 ($44,000 to $76,000)

Considering these figures, McDonald's compensation structure reveals a spectrum of earning potential that generally aligns with the level of responsibility and the specific demands of each role within the organisation.

Trump-Era Investment Climate And McDonald's Move

The White House indicated that it obtained over £3.78 trillion ($5 trillion) in pledged new investments across the US during Trump's initial 100 days in office. These investments encompass Apple's £377.61 billion ($500 billion) manufacturing initiative, alongside separate £377.61 billion ($500 billion) investment strategies declared by Nvidia and a group of enterprises that includes SoftBank and Oracle.

Just earlier in May, McDonald's disclosed its most significant drop in quarterly sales for the US market since the peak of the pandemic in 2020. The eatery chain revealed that US sales at established locations decreased by 3.6%, marking the most significant three-month decline since the second quarter of 2020, when they sharply fell by 8.7%. Predictions had anticipated a much smaller dip of only 1.7%.

During a discussion with investors, McDonald's leaders explained that the sales decrease stemmed from 'people are just visiting less,' further noting that visits from middle-income consumers saw a drop of 'nearly double digits' and a continued decrease in visits from lower-income individuals.

For instance, they pointed out that a growing number of people appear to be skipping breakfast to save money or are eating their morning meal at their own place. The global restaurant company currently operates more than 38,000 establishments across over 100 nations and has set its sights on reaching 50,000 locations by 2027.