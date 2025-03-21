McDonald's has just unveiled a surprise: a special Minecraft Movie Meal—and it's not just for kids. This time, they're catering to adults with exclusive collectibles. So, what's behind this grown-up focus?

Launching across the UK and Ireland, McDonald's Minecraft Movie tie-in features limited-edition items available for a short time. From 26 March, ahead of the film's early April release, fans can enjoy the Minecraft Movie Meal (£8.19), the Apple Cake McFlurry (£2.19), and the fiery Nether Flame Sauce (£1.69)—all designed to bring a taste of the pixelated world to life.

What's Inside The Adult-Focused Meal?

Each meal includes one of six special collectables, 'crafted just for adults,' according to McDonald's. With every standard meal, the collectable includes a card and code that unlocks the corresponding, unique skin for use in the Minecraft Marketplace. You could find any of these six characters when you open your bag:

Big Mac Crystal - Mined from the sea of special sauce, this precious block derives its radiant shine from melty cheese and a toasty sesame seed bun.

- Mined from the sea of special sauce, this precious block derives its radiant shine from melty cheese and a toasty sesame seed bun. Birdie Wings - Keep your eye to the sky or you might miss the early bird soaring high above the clouds with a rare pair of elytra wings.

'A Minecraft Movie' x McDonald's Adult Meal advertisement featuring Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie👀⛏️#Minecraft #MinecraftMovie pic.twitter.com/M0c2XEEAk4 — Minecraft Movie Updates (@mcmovieupdates) March 20, 2025

Fry Helmet - Forged from the iconic French Fry box, this enchanted helmet is rumoured to protect you from friends stealing your last Fry.

- Forged from the iconic French Fry box, this enchanted helmet is rumoured to protect you from friends stealing your last Fry. Grimace Egg - Emerging from the depths of a purple shake, this magical Grimace mob gets its shape from the most coveted egg of them all.

- Emerging from the depths of a purple shake, this magical Grimace mob gets its shape from the most coveted egg of them all. Soda Potion - The electrifying effect of this potion is as mysterious as its recipe: an accidental combo of fantastic fizzy flavours.

- The electrifying effect of this potion is as mysterious as its recipe: an accidental combo of fantastic fizzy flavours. Zombie Hamburglar - Little is known about this hungry mob who spawns late at night and wanders all biomes in search of hamburgers.

A Minecraft Movie Meal: What You Get

The Minecraft Movie Meal includes a choice of a Big Mac, nine McNuggets, or four Veggie Dippers, accompanied by your choice of side and a carbonated beverage, as well as the unique collectable.

Drawing influence from the Nether, the Nether Flame Sauce combines crushed red pepper and blazing cayenne, rounded out by hints of garlic and a sugary finish. The Apple Cake McFlurry blends smooth ice cream with apple and shortcake chunks, topped with a tart apple sauce.

The Minecraft meal offers additional bonuses. According to their meal selection, patrons will acquire either one of 12 Block World toys or one of six exclusive collectables modelled after popular McDonald's characters, menu options, and sought-after Minecraft Movie items.

Since there's no kid's version of a Minecraft Happy Meal, parents with young kids should expect to spend more than they usually would when their children want the collectable.

When Do The Minecraft Meals Arrive?

The buzz around the Minecraft Movie is building, with its premiere only a few weeks off. New Minecraft Movie Lego sets featuring Lego Jack Black as Steve have just been shown. And, naturally, there's a Minecraft Movie popcorn container.

The Minecraft meals, complete with collectables and other items, arrive at McDonald's locations across the country on 1 April, a few days before The Minecraft Movie's 4 April cinema debut.