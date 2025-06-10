In a sea of over-polished podcasts and filter-heavy founder stories, Matt Haycox is cutting through the noise—and he's doing it without apology. As the host of Stripping Off with Matt Haycox and No Bollocks with Matt Haycox, he's built a loyal audience of over 200,000 monthly listeners who come for one thing: the truth.

Haycox is no stranger to the rollercoaster of entrepreneurship. A self-made businessman who made millions, lost it all, and then built it back from scratch, Matt has turned that hard-earned experience into a brutally honest platform for founders, creators, and business professionals. His message? Forget the fluff. It's time to talk about what really goes down behind the scenes.

Unlike most business podcasts that tiptoe around the truth, Matt Haycox leans into it. Stripping Off dives deep into the emotional and personal sides of success—vulnerability, breakdowns, mental health, and the real price of building something from the ground up. Meanwhile, No Bollocks is exactly what it sounds like: tactical, practical advice from people who've actually done the work, built the businesses, and weathered the storms.

What sets Matt apart is simple—he doesn't theorise, he relates. When he interviews an Olympian, a celebrity, or a startup founder, he's not reading questions off a script. He's lived the grind, the bankruptcy filings, the public setbacks, and the comeback story. That authenticity makes him not just a host—but a peer. Someone who's earned the right to ask the hard questions, and who doesn't shy away from asking them.

Listeners aren't just tuning in for business tips. They're coming back episode after episode because they feel seen. They hear their own doubts, their own challenges, their own scrappy hustle reflected in the stories Matt draws out. 'People don't learn from TED Talks—they learn from scars,' Matt says. And he's not wrong.

The show's origin story is just as unfiltered as its episodes. What began as casual recorded chats between Matt and his mates turned into a movement. Once the uploads went live, the DMs started rolling in. 'This is the first time I've heard someone explain business in a way that makes sense.' 'It's the only show I listen to where I feel like I'm not being sold to.' That's when Matt knew this wasn't just a side project—it was something people needed.

And now, he's scaling it. With over 500,000 followers across platforms, a roadmap that includes live podcast tours, behind-the-scenes docuseries, and video-first formats, Matt is positioning his brand as the UK's go-to for unfiltered business storytelling. Think Diary of a CEO meets Joe Rogan—only with less ego and more edge.

Entrepreneurs trust him. Audiences love him. And Matt Haycox isn't slowing down. He's not here to entertain—he's here to challenge, connect, and provoke the kind of real conversations the startup world desperately needs. If you're tired of the glossy, PR-approved success stories, tune in to Stripping Off or No Bollocks. This is where the real business happens.