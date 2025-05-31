On 28 May 2025, HBO officially revealed the lead cast of its upcoming Harry Potter television series, announcing three young British actors as the new faces of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The news comes ahead of production beginning this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, with the series set to premiere in 2026.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton takes on Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout steps into the role of Ron Weasley. All three were selected after an extensive UK casting search, with HBO aiming to cast age-appropriate actors who could embody the spirit of the books over a planned ten-year adaptation.

Introducing the New Hogwarts Trio

1. Dominic McLaughlin – Harry Potter

Aged 12 and hailing from Scotland, Dominic McLaughlin is a newcomer to television but impressed casting directors with his emotional depth and understated confidence. Chosen from over 30,000 hopefuls, McLaughlin is expected to bring a more introspective take to Harry, particularly in the earlier seasons when the character is navigating isolation and self-doubt.

McLaughlin reportedly bonded with producers over his quiet focus and natural connection to the character's internal struggles. Sources close to the production say his screen test was 'subtle, powerful, and deeply moving.'

2. Arabella Stanton – Hermione Granger

Best known for her stage work, Stanton starred as Matilda in Matilda the Musical on London's West End from 2023 to 2024 and played Control in Starlight Express until February 2025. At just 11, her poised delivery and commanding presence made her an early standout for the role. Stanton is expected to capture Hermione's intelligence and intensity while adding warmth and wit.

Producers praised Stanton's 'sharp instincts and natural authority,' saying her scenes with McLaughlin immediately brought the characters' dynamic to life. Many fans online have also celebrated her casting as a promising sign for strong female representation.

3. Alastair Stout – Ron Weasley

Alastair Stout, also 11, is making his acting debut in the series. His audition, described by producers as 'charmingly awkward and naturally funny,' reportedly earned him the part on the spot. Stout's grounded energy and strong chemistry with McLaughlin and Stanton were key to his casting, signalling a return to the humour and loyalty that define Ron.

His light-hearted delivery and ability to play off both leads reportedly 'lifted the room' during early reads, setting the tone for a Ron that feels both familiar and refreshingly new.

Supporting Cast and Creative Team

While the spotlight is on the new trio, HBO has assembled an impressive ensemble for the wider Hogwarts world. John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer steps in as Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Severus Snape. Nick Frost joins as Rubeus Hagrid, with Luke Thallon as Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

Behind the scenes, Succession's Francesca Gardiner will serve as showrunner, with Mark Mylod directing and J.K. Rowling on board as executive producer. The series will adapt each book in its own season, promising a slower, more detailed retelling than the original films.

Why the Casting Matters

One major change from the original films is HBO's commitment to age-accurate casting. By choosing 11-year-olds for 11-year-old characters, the series hopes to more faithfully portray the emotional and psychological growth of the trio throughout their years at Hogwarts. Fans have praised this approach as long overdue, a chance to watch the characters mature in real time, as the books intended.

With filming due to start in summer 2025 and a premiere expected the following year, HBO's new Harry Potter promises a fresh, faithful retelling of one of the world's most cherished stories. For McLaughlin, Stanton and Stout, stepping into the wizarding world marks not just the start of a magical adventure but a bold new legacy for a generation of fans.