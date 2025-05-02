A shocking underwater incident at a Chinese aquarium has people wondering whether 'mermaid shows' should be banned for good. In April of this year, a performer fainted during a show, sinking to the bottom of the tank in front of a horrified audience.

This incident was the latest in a long line of episodes where the safety of the industry was questioned.

What Happened, and Where?

The incident took place at Taiyuan Ocean World in Shanxi Province, where a performer was midway through her act when she suddenly sank and remained motionless for about 20 seconds. Audience members initially thought it was part of the show, but concern grew when she did not resurface. A staff member jumped into the tank, struggling for nearly two minutes to pull her to safety. Once out of the water, she was rushed to hospital, with her condition stabilising but her injuries still under careful observation.

The park initially claimed she fainted due to hypoglycaemia, a condition where blood sugar drops dangerously low. However, the performerlater stated that she lost consciousness because her goggles and fins fell off, causing her to panic and unable to stay afloat. Her family reported she was experiencing chest tightness and inhaled water, raising fears of potential lung infections. The park has since suspended all water performances and is conducting safety inspections, but concerns linger over the conditions under which these performers work.

The Dangerous Toll of 'Mermaid Shows'

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier in January 2025, another mermaid, Masha from Russia, was attacked by a large fish during her performance and sustained serious injuries. The footage shows her struggling as the fish clamps onto her head, tearing her goggles and leaving visible wounds. Reports suggest she was paid less than £60 (approximately $79 USD) in damages, and her employers pressured her to continue working despite her injuries.

Such stories highlight a pattern of hazardous working conditions and the physical toll this profession takes.

In fact, many mermaids working in China and South Korea describe their jobs as physically exhausting and dangerous. They claim that they are often expected to perform up to 70 dives a day, with little regard for injuries or illness. Conditions are reported to be so poor that some are forbidden to seek medical treatment or take sick leave, leaving them vulnerable to long-term health problems. In some cases, the physical and emotional strain has led performers to attempt escapes, risking even more peril.

The Reality Behind the Fairy Tale

Contrary to the fairy-tale image, the reality for many of these women is grim. Industry insiders describe grueling schedules in unsafe environments, sometimes involving toxic waters and hazardous animals. Russian performer Maria recounts that her contract promised a reasonable schedule and pay but turned out to be a nightmare. She was forced to dive repeatedly, often with injuries, and was told to ignore her pain.

For some, the situation appears even more dire. Performers are expected to work regardless of injuries or illness, often in tanks shared with dangerous or toxic sea creatures. The recent attack by a sturgeon on Masha shows off the risks these workers face daily. Her injuries, while not life-threatening, serve as a stark reminder of how fragile safety can be in such environments.

Should These Jobs Be Banned?

Given the frequency of accidents and the reports of exploitation, many now argue that professional mermaid work is essentially unsafe. The physical demands, coupled with the lack of proper safety measures and medical support, suggest that the risks outweigh the entertainment value. Chinese authorities have announced inspections and suspensions, but critics believe regulation alone is not enough. Some question whether these performances should be banned altogether, considering the potential for life-altering injuries.