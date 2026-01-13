Trade speculation around Michael Porter Jr has intensified as the Golden State Warriors assess how aggressively to pursue roster upgrades before the NBA trade deadline.

With Golden State sitting outside the top six in the Western Conference, league insiders suggest the front office is exploring ways to add scoring punch and frontcourt presence. Porter, currently with the Brooklyn Nets, has emerged as a leading target due to his shooting volume and offensive consistency.

Warriors Prioritise Scoring And Size Before Deadline

The Warriors have struggled to generate reliable offence beyond Stephen Curry this season. Team metrics underline the issue, with Golden State ranking in the bottom half of the league in offensive rating and paint scoring.

Porter's profile directly addresses those gaps. He is enjoying a career year, ranking among the league leaders in made three-pointers per game while maintaining strong efficiency from the field. His ability to score without dominating possession has made him an appealing fit alongside Curry.

According to reporting on the Warriors' trade pursuit, Golden State has placed Porter alongside Herbert Jones and Trey Murphy III at the top of its trade wish list.

Draft Capital Becomes The Key Sticking Point

Despite clear interest, the Warriors appear cautious about the price. League sources indicate Golden State is unwilling to part with more than one first-round pick in a potential deal for Porter.

That restraint reflects a broader effort to preserve future flexibility. Management remains mindful of the franchise's long-term outlook as Curry ages and roster turnover becomes inevitable.

Any deal for Porter would likely involve young rotation players, including Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. However, the front office has signalled reluctance to combine multiple first-round selections with those assets.

Kuminga's Role Adds Urgency To Trade Talks

Kuminga's diminished role has further fuelled speculation. After falling out of the regular rotation in recent weeks, the forward has not appeared in a game since mid-December.

His reduced minutes contrast sharply with Porter's production in Brooklyn. Porter is averaging nearly 26 points per game while shooting close to 40 percent from three-point range, numbers that would immediately elevate Golden State's offence.

According to ClutchPoints, Kuminga is widely viewed as the most likely outgoing piece before the deadline, regardless of the final target.

Secondary Options Remain On The Table

Golden State is not limiting itself to a single outcome. Should negotiations for Porter stall, the team has identified several alternative targets who could address size, defence, and rebounding.

Names linked to the Warriors include Daniel Gafford, Robert Williams III, Naji Marshall and Haywood Highsmith. These options would require fewer draft assets while still improving key areas of need.

The Warriors rank near the bottom of the league in rebounding and blocked shots, underscoring the need for athletic frontcourt help. As a result, the front office continues to explore multiple trade paths.

Competitive Window Drives Calculated Risk

Recent losses have increased the urgency. Golden State has slipped further behind in the playoff race, leaving little margin for error in the second half of the season.

At the same time, leadership remains focused on avoiding short-sighted moves. Trading multiple first-round picks for a single scorer could limit flexibility in future seasons.

That tension defines the Warriors' deadline strategy. The appeal of Porter's offensive upside is clear, yet the cost must align with broader organisational priorities.

Deadline Looms As Decision Nears

With the 5 February deadline approaching, pressure is mounting on Golden State to act. Porter represents the most impactful offensive option available, while secondary targets offer safer but less transformative returns.

As talks continue, the Warriors must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice to remain competitive in the present. For now, Michael Porter Jr sits at the centre of a deadline dilemma that could shape Golden State's season and its future direction.