A Michigan woman has spoken out after being brutally attacked following an Uber ride that left her at the wrong location in Detroit. The assault, which happened in mere seconds, has left the woman traumatised and seeking justice.

A Night Out Turned Violent

On the night of Friday, 20 September 2024, around 10:20 p.m., 27-year-old Morgan Catton from Mount Clemens was dropped off by an Uber at the wrong address in Detroit, blocks away from her intended destination. She had been en route to a friend's house on Hazelwood Street and 14th Street, where she planned to stay the night. Realising the mistake, Catton decided to walk the short distance.

However, while walking, she was attacked by a man riding a bicycle. As Catton attempted to step aside to let him pass, the man stopped, got off his bike, and launched an unprovoked attack. According to Catton, the assailant grabbed her by the neck, slammed her to the ground, and repeatedly punched her in the face.

"It happened so fast," Catton later told Fox Carolina. "There was no time to react. He didn't say a word."

20 Seconds of Terror

Catton described the horrifying attack as lasting no more than 20 seconds, leaving her in shock and unable to defend herself. "The attack took 20 seconds to change my life," she shared on her GoFundMe page. After the man fled the scene on his bicycle, Catton managed to find her phone and call for help. Emergency services arrived shortly after, and she was taken to a hospital.

Injuries and Recovery

Catton was hospitalised for her injuries, which included needing stitches in both her mouth and her right eye. She has since been discharged but is still recovering from the trauma. Because of her injuries, Catton has been unable to work as a bartender at Tin Roof. Without health insurance, she has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her medical and living expenses.

Despite her physical pain, Catton expressed relief that she survived the attack. "I'm just glad to be alive. He seemed like he knew what he was doing. I didn't think I was going to make it," she shared.

Warning to Women

In the wake of her terrifying experience, Catton urges other women to take extra precautions when travelling at night. "Always carry something to protect yourself, and if you can, never walk alone," she advised.

Catton also expressed frustration with the Uber driver who left her at the wrong location, saying it contributed to the circumstances that led to the attack. Uber has yet to comment on the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

Detroit police have launched an investigation into the attack, which they have described as a "random" assault. The suspect is believed to be a male in his 40s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and was seen riding a dark blue or grey bicycle. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

For now, Catton remains hopeful that the man will be apprehended before he can hurt someone else. "I just hope they catch him before he does this to another person," she said.