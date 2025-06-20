Fans of Mindhunter have long accepted the show's fate that it was cancelled too soon, praised too quietly. However, a new interview with series star Holt McCallany has sparked hope that the dark, slow-burning thriller might return.

While no official announcement has been made, what McCallany revealed about a conversation with director David Fincher has been enough to send long-time viewers into a frenzy.

More than five years since the second season dropped, and after years of radio silence, it finally feels like something is really cooking.

'A Chance' for Three Films, Says McCallany

Speaking to CBR while promoting his latest Netflix project, The Waterfront, McCallany offered what he described as a small but genuine update.

'I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance,' he said. 'I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts.'

It's not quite the full season that fans have been craving, but the format, three feature-length films, wouldn't be far off from the six-to-eight-episode arcs common on streaming services today. And for Mindhunter fans, it's the most substantial news in years, and at this point, they are ready to accept anything.

Why Now?

The timing of this development is interesting. Fincher, who directed and produced Mindhunter, had previously cited high production costs and underwhelming viewership as key reasons Netflix didn't pursue a third season.

'It's a very expensive show, and in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment,' Fincher said in 2023.

Despite this, the show has continued to gain a cult following. Over time, the demand for more, whether through a third season or standalone continuation, has never fully died down. The fact that Fincher is apparently now open to exploring new scripts, even in film format, has reignited that conversation.

Can the Cast Come Back?

While the conversation around a potential return of the show is exciting for the fans, they are also concerned about whether it will revive with the original cast.

Jonathan Groff, who played FBI agent Holden Ford, has maintained a busy schedule on stage and screen. Anna Torv, who portrayed psychologist Wendy Carr, has seen a surge in popularity following her role in The Last of Us. Fincher himself remains in demand, with reports of a major film sequel already on his slate.

Still, McCallany remains optimistic. 'The good news is that we're at Netflix with The Waterfront, and those movies would also be for Netflix. So I think that in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out,' he said.

However, he added, it hinges on one thing: 'It has to do, you know, with David really having the time and the inclination and being happy, you know, with the material. And, you know, that's a big question mark.'

Jonathan Groff is Ready and Waiting

Jonathan Groff, one of the leading faces of the show, has often made clear that he's ready to return—if Fincher gives the nod. 'The minute he says he wants to do another one, I'll be there in a second,' he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. 'But I trust his vision and his instincts, and so I leave it always in his hands.'

That sentiment echoes McCallany's own description of Fincher's meticulous process. 'I was in script revisions with David for two and a half years... he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon and the stars would all have to align.'

While there's no official green light yet, for those who've spent years hoping, this new update is the most promising development in a long time.