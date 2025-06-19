Filming for Enola Holmes 3 came to a sudden halt in Malta after several cast and crew members, including lead actress Millie Bobby Brown, reportedly fell ill with food poisoning. The unexpected health scare raised concerns over the Netflix star's condition and temporarily disrupted production on the highly anticipated third instalment of the hit detective series.

Sources close to the set revealed that the illness struck during a routine meal break, with seafood served on location suspected as the cause. While no one required hospitalisation, filming was paused for around 24 hours while those affected recovered.

Brown, who reprises her role as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, was among those said to have experienced symptoms. According to insiders, she and the rest of the cast have since recovered, and production has resumed.

What Caused the Disruption?

The incident took place in June 2025, shortly after the production relocated from Shepperton Studios in Surrey to Malta for the final phase of filming. Malta had been chosen for its Victorian-style architecture and cinematic coastal locations, ideal for the period setting of the Enola Holmes franchise.

A report by The Sun claimed that a 'bout of food poisoning' affected several members of the team during a catered meal break. An insider described the situation as 'really unfortunate', adding: 'There were a fair few affected, and it meant everything had to grind to a halt until they got better.'

Although the effects were temporary, the delay forced the production team to reshuffle scenes, adjust schedules, and call in stand-ins to maintain momentum on set.

Why Is This a Concern?

Big-budget productions such as Enola Holmes 3 operate under tight deadlines and logistical constraints. A single day's delay can trigger a domino effect—impacting location access, crew availability, and post-production timelines. Moreover, the Enola Holmes films are a core property for Netflix. The first two instalments were global hits, with the original attracting over 76 million households in its first four weeks alone.

With an estimated release date in 2026, any production hiccup could push back promotional plans and post-production targets.

How Did the Team Respond?

Insiders confirmed that filming resumed swiftly after the pause. Most affected individuals, including Millie Bobby Brown, recovered quickly and were back on set within a day. 'The crew handled it with calm and professionalism,' one production source said. 'Scenes that didn't require main cast members were brought forward, and teams adapted quickly to the changes.'

Netflix has not issued a public statement regarding the food poisoning incident, but filming has continued without major setbacks. The cast, including returning stars Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes), Helena Bonham Carter (Eudoria Holmes), and Louis Partridge (Viscount Tewkesbury), remains on location in Malta.

What's Next for Enola Holmes 3?

Directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, Enola Holmes 3 is set to delve into a darker mystery, with Malta's historical backdrops providing the perfect canvas for the sleuth's latest case. Brown's portrayal of the whip-smart Enola has been a fan favourite, and anticipation for the third chapter remains high.

Despite the brief setback, filming is now firmly back on track—and fans can rest assured that Millie Bobby Brown is fine and ready to return to action.

The third film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2026.