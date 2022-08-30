MMA superstar Conor McGregor may be recovering from a serious injury, but that has not stopped him from making the headlines by shocking millions of followers. The Irishman created fresh buzz even while on vacation by sharing and quickly deleting a video that appeared to show him enjoying a sex act from the upper deck of a luxury yacht.

McGregor is taking an extended break away from the octagon as he recovers from a broken leg which he sustained during a UFC fight against Dustin Poirier in July.

Fans have gotten used to seeing his posts from his travels around the world mostly with his long-term partner, Dee Devlin. Scenes from aboard his luxury yacht have also been common, with fans eagerly lapping up posts from the French Riviera and Ibiza among others.

However, he gave "oversharing" a new meaning over the weekend on Instagram. He first posted a shirtless photo of himself, which was cropped so low that it appeared as though the lack of clothing extended to the lower half of his body.

The photo included the caption: "If you're getting it, get it top floor of the triple deck." If anyone was unclear about what he meant by "getting it," he then shared a video on IG stories showing the back of a woman's head (presumably Devlin) and her bikini-clad body while she is crouched down on the upper deck of the yacht. McGregor's hand could be seen caressing her head as the video pans out to views of the ocean.

The video was deleted from McGregor's account, but fan accounts like Inside Fighting have recorded and reposted the same on Instagram. The comments exploded with jokes about the "scalp massage" that the woman is getting from the MMA star.

The Irishman has not spoken up about the video, but fans are convinced that he showed himself enjoying a "sex act." Some speculated that it was a deliberate move from the fighter, who is known to use social media to send out cryptic messages. He has also made himself a household name for his PR stunts beyond the skills that he showcases inside the octagon.

