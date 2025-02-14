Though largely overshadowed by a lack of media coverage, Morocco's recent rejection of a proposal by Donald Trump to relocate displaced Palestinians demonstrates a consistent adherence to Rabat's regional principles.

Beyond that refusal, however, the kingdom is making waves on the African continent: it is currently championing Latifa Akharbach, an experienced media professional and diplomat, as its candidate for Vice-President of the African Union (AU). These developments underscore Morocco's drive for a more influential role in African affairs. This evolution could also be strategically important to the UK as it seeks new global partnerships in the post-Brexit era.

Under King Mohammed VI, who served as monarch since 1999, Morocco has pursued political and economic reforms to sustain long-term growth. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the Moroccan economy will expand by around 3.2% in 2024 and 3.9% in 2025, placing it among the stronger performers in North-West Africa. A robust manufacturing sector, particularly in automotive and aerospace, supports this stability.

At the Tanger Med Port—where over 10 million containers were handled in 2022—global carmakers and suppliers operate facilities that link efficiently to European and Middle Eastern markets. Meanwhile, Casablanca's Midparc industrial zone hosts aerospace leaders such as Safran, signalling Morocco's ability to attract high-value foreign direct investment.

Tourism also contributes significantly to Morocco's economic mix. According to the Moroccan Tourism Observatory, the country surpassed 17 million visitors in 2024, setting a new annual record. The 2030 FIFA World Cup—co-hosted with Spain and Portugal—has sparked government plans for more than USD 5 billion (GBP 4.1 billion) in infrastructure investment, including stadium upgrades, improved transport networks, and expanded hospitality facilities.

With tourism representing around 7% of Morocco's GDP, officials expect the tournament to reinforce its post-pandemic recovery and sustain global interest in the kingdom.

These economic and diplomatic strides dovetail with the UK's "Global Britain" policy, first articulated in 2021.

That strategy involves expanding Britain's diplomatic and trade presence beyond Europe, with Africa recognised as a high-potential region. Morocco's consistent leadership under King Mohammed VI and its role as a gateway to North and sub-Saharan Africa make it an appealing partner for UK businesses seeking to diversify supply chains and secure markets. Over the last decade, Moroccan banks have strengthened their presence across West and Central Africa, underscoring Rabat's broader approach of deepening ties with neighbouring countries through investment and development projects.

However, Morocco's growing footprint in the AU faces resistance, particularly from Algeria. Relations between the two countries have been strained for decades, often revolving around territorial disputes and diverging foreign policy objectives. Despite these hurdles, Morocco is determined to enhance its role in African decision-making forums, leveraging its ties to Europe, the Middle East, and a network of African states with which it maintains strategic partnerships.

Security efforts in the Sahel illustrate Morocco's involvement in regional stability. The kingdom supports governments grappling with militant violence and governance deficits through intelligence-sharing initiatives and direct assistance.

In a corridor marked by multiple coups and persistent security threats, Morocco's stability draws Western attention—particularly from the UK, which aims to foster counter-terrorism cooperation and promote development in Africa.

Critics of Morocco's "quiet diplomacy" note that the kingdom's stances on controversies such as the long-running Western Sahara issue can remain opaque. Nonetheless, its ambitions within the AU and beyond continue to rise, shaped by pragmatic policies and economic liberalisation. For the UK, with intent on actualising the "Global Britain" agenda, closer ties with Rabat may offer a strategic pathway for deeper engagement in Africa, especially as Morocco positions itself as a stabilising force and focal point for commerce in North-West Africa.