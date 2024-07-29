A recent survey by LendingTree has revealed alarming statistics about the rising debt associated with visits to Disney parks. According to the survey, 24% of park visitors reported going into debt following their trips, with the number rising to 45% among families with young children, classified as those 18 and under. Notably, 83% of this Disney-related debt has been accrued within the past five years, coinciding with significant increases in park prices and travel costs.

LendingTree estimates that the average amount of debt taken on following family Disney vacations is a staggering $1,983. While this figure may seem high, the costs can quickly add up.

Breaking Down the Costs

In an article for Business Insider, Matt Cabral detailed the expenses for his family of four to visit Disney World in Orlando, revealing a total expenditure of nearly $10,000 for a seven-day trip. The breakdown included around $1,500 on flights, $2,000 on food, $677 for an additional Christmas activity, and $5,746 on tickets and lodging.

Ticket prices themselves are just one part of the expense. A single-day, single-park ticket to Disneyland in Anaheim varies based on demand, starting at $104 and reaching up to $194 during peak times. However, these tickets are often one of the least expensive parts of the vacation. According to the LendingTree survey, 65% of debt-holders reported overspending on in-park food and drink. Cabral himself noted being "consistently surprised when the $200 to $300 bills hit the table." Additionally, 48% of respondents did not budget enough for transportation costs, and 47% found accommodations cost more than anticipated.

Alternatives to Disney Parks

Given the financial strain of Disney vacations, parents may wonder where they can take their kids without breaking the bank. Here are some alternative theme parks that offer similar thrills at a fraction of the cost:

For West Coast thrill-seekers, Six Flags: Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, is an excellent choice. The park boasts some of the tallest roller coasters in the United States, many with superhero themes. General admission starts as low as $49 and goes up to $64 per day, significantly less than Disneyland. Season passes are available for around $100 per year or $9-19 per month, depending on the benefits.

Food and accommodation costs are also more affordable. The average nightly hotel rate in Valencia ranges from $100-200, compared to $200-600 in Anaheim. Meal prices at Magic Mountain average $10-20, whereas Disneyland visitors report spending around $40 per meal.

For movie buffs and those seeking a less expensive Florida vacation, Universal Orlando offers a compelling option. For approximately $400 per person, visitors can access both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure for 14 days, equating to about $28 per day if fully utilised. In contrast, a similar Disney World offer costs nearly $650 per person, or $46 per day.

Hotel prices around Universal Orlando are significantly cheaper than those near Disney World. The average nightly rate in the area surrounding Universal Orlando ranges from $60-200, compared to upwards of $200 per night near Disney World.

Universal Orlando provides a diverse range of attractions, from Harry Potter and Jurassic Park-themed rides to Hollywood shows and thrilling roller coasters, making it a more budget-friendly yet exciting alternative.

For families in the South or those seeking a Smoky Mountain retreat, Dolly Parton's Dollywood in Tennessee offers a budget-friendly experience. Single-day tickets start at $82, with the option to add water park access for an additional $10. Known for its Southern hospitality and award-winning food, Dollywood offers meals for about $10-15 per person. Visitors are particularly encouraged to try Dolly's famous cinnamon bread.

Located southeast of Knoxville, the area offers a variety of affordable accommodations, ranging from $50-200 per night. Dollywood is filled with family-friendly rides, shows, and experiences that capture the essence of Southern culture.

Midwestern families and waterpark enthusiasts will find Noah's Ark in Wisconsin an ideal vacation spot. It holds the title of the largest waterpark in the United States, covering 70 acres and featuring attractions for all ages. Rides range from the high-speed Anaconda water coaster to the relaxing Adventure River.

Single-day admission is as low as $35 per person, and the park offers a food deal allowing visitors to eat for free all day for an additional $10. Accommodation in the area is also budget-friendly, with average costs between $50-150 per night.

Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, offers a sweet escape for East Coast families. The park combines roller coasters, water slides, and chocolate-themed attractions. Standard entry tickets cost around $60 per person, with various deals available for evening and midweek visitors. Hotel prices range from $50-175 per night during peak season.

While food at Hersheypark can be pricey, the overall affordability of tickets and accommodations makes it a more economical choice. Visitors can indulge in unique treats like the famous "Over the Top" milkshake or a Ferris wheel of Hershey's favourites.

While a trip to Disney parks is often seen as a magical experience, the financial burden can be substantial. The rising costs of tickets, food, lodging, and other expenses contribute to significant debt for many families. Exploring more affordable theme parks can provide similar enjoyment without the financial strain.