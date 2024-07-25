As grocery bills soar, people are scrambling for strategies to stretch their food budget. To conquer both time constraints and high grocery prices, a woman revealed her unconventional strategy for weekday meals: skipping the grocery store altogether and purchasing kids' meals in restaurants instead!

Her approach might raise eyebrows, but it saves her time and money. This could be a valuable option for those squeezed by rising grocery costs, claiming kids' meals, ordered five days a week, are cheaper than grocery shopping.

Hacking The Kids' Menu

TikTok user Ashley, a self-proclaimed "kids' meal connoisseur" despite lacking little ones, revealed in a video that she would regularly frequent restaurants and order from their kids' menus.

Ashley's video proclaims: "A child-free adult is dismantling capitalism by ordering curbside kids' meals five days a week from chain restaurants [because] it's cheaper than groceries, and $2 more than fast food."

Ashley highlights that these meals fit her budget and are filling. Moreover, they come with a drink, eliminating the need for separate beverage purchases.

While traditionally reserved for youngsters, many restaurants offer surprisingly affordable options on their kids' menus, as Ashley cleverly points out. For instance, Chipotle's kids' meals ($3.75-$4.75) offer tacos, a quesadilla, a drink, and chips—a steal compared to the adult menu.

Similarly, Olive Garden boasts a $5.99 option with a main course, breadsticks, and a drink. Even fast-food chains like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King cater to value-conscious customers with kids' menus priced between $3 and $5.

Expanding on her strategy, Ashley unveiled her favourite restaurants for "adulting" on kids' menus. This all-star list included Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden (making a repeat appearance!), Cava, Jason's Deli, Texas Roadhouse, and Outback Steakhouse.

Ashley's approach, unconventional as it may be, resonates with many struggling to afford groceries in the face of persistent inflation. While a report in January indicated a slight decline in food prices, UK grocery inflation still hovered around 4.3 percent, highlighting the ongoing financial strain for many households.

The Impact Of Inflation On Food Costs

The Wall Street Journal reported that grocery prices haven't been this high since 1991 – a staggering 30 years ago. This indicates a concerning trend: consumers are now dedicating 11 percent of their income to food purchases.

A 2023 report by Kantar, a market research firm, offered hope: grocery price inflation dipped 1.6 percentage points to 14.9 percent in the four weeks leading to July 9, 2023. However, the US Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service predicts a continued rise in food prices for 2024, albeit slower (2.9% compared to 5.8% in 2023).

Soaring grocery bills are forcing many to re-evaluate their shopping habits. While the pandemic, inflation, climate change, and even global conflicts play a role, some argue that corporate practices also contribute to the high prices squeezing household budgets.

Despite her best efforts to keep food costs down – avoiding restaurants, opting for store brands, buying discounted meat, and even travelling to cheaper grocery chains – Latasha Warner, a frequent shopper, reports spending $200 on groceries on Tuesday, which still isn't enough to feed her family of four for a week.

A USA Today report highlights Warner's financial struggles. Her $17.54-an-hour job leaves her in a precarious position—she earns too much to qualify for aid yet not enough to cover basic needs. Groceries alone consume nearly half her paycheck, leaving little room for unexpected costs like car repairs or a vacation.

"At $2.50 for a head of lettuce, how is anybody supposed to be able to afford this?" she said. "Trying to feed your family is getting too hard."

While a 2021 study found the average US household spends $5,259 annually on groceries ($438 per month), the USDA's Monthly Cost of Food Report reveals a different picture. The average cost can be surprisingly high for individuals, with the liberal-cost plan reaching $384.93 for women and $434.33 for men – and that's just for one person.

The cost undeniably rises for families with three or more. This figure fluctuates based on dietary choices, consumption levels, shopping locations, and purchasing strategies. Yet, the ongoing struggle to afford food underscores a more systemic issue.