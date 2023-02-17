Several new details have emerged about the deaths of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh, as the murder trial against patriarch Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh enters its final days.

Alex has been accused of killing his wife Maggie and his son Paul on June 7, 2021.

Dr. Kenny Kinsey, an Orangeburg County sheriff's deputy and crime scene expert, was asked to take the stand earlier this week. He detailed how the second bullet almost left Paul's brain empty.

"Paul's arms were down indicating he did not feel threatened and may have been ambushed by the first shot," he told the jury. He went on to add that Maggie suffered two or three non-fatal wounds in her thigh and abdomen and two fatal wounds to the head, per The Mirror.

The initial shots caused her to drop down on her hands and knees. There was no evidence to suggest that her body was moved after she was shot, added Kinsey.

Dr. Ellen Riemer, a forensic pathologist who performed the autopsies in the case, also made some similar horrific revelations. She detailed how the bullet wound to Paul's head left his brain matter detached from his body.

Maggie, 52, and her son Paul, 22, both members of one of the most powerful legal families in South Carolina, were shot and killed on the grounds of their 1,770-acre hunting lodge in Islandton. Alex called 911 and claimed to have found the bodies of his wife and son.

The police found the blood-soaked bodies of Paul and Maggie when they reached the crime scene. Later, they launched an investigation into the case and the trail of evidence found during the course of the probe led them to Alex.

The double murders took place while Paul was awaiting trial for charges of one count of boating under the influence (BUI) in 2019 that left a 19-year-old woman dead. He had pleaded not guilty in the case and was released on bail.

Alex is not only facing the double murder charges but has also been accused of embezzling millions of dollars from clients and his law firm. He is currently facing at least 100 other criminal charges over the financial fraud allegations, according to a report in The Independent.

The Murdaugh family is one of the most powerful families in South Carolina, with three generations of their family having served as solicitors of the 14th Judicial Circuit for more than 86 years.