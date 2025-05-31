Elon Musk's grandiose vision of transforming Starbase into humanity's launchpad to Mars has sparked controversy as residents who have been living in Texas for decades are facing grim reality of eviction.

The human cost of reaching for the stars has become painfully clear. Confidential memos obtained by CNBC reveal residents receiving stark notices that they could 'lose the right to continue using' their properties—corporate-speak for potential eviction wrapped in legal niceties.

Residents Under Threat

What began as Musk's bold promise to make humanity a multi-planetary species has descended into a bitter earthbound battle over property rights, community displacement, and whether technological progress justifies uprooting entire neighbourhoods.

The community, home to Elon Musk's SpaceX facilities, is considering a new zoning ordinance and an updated city map. This notice, sent to property owners within a proposed 'Mixed Use District,' would permit 'residential, office, retail, and small-scale service uses.'

Starbase is set to hold a public hearing on 23 June concerning the proposed new zoning and map for the town. As reported by Valleycentral.com, the notification regarding this hearing bears the signature of Kent Myers, Starbase's city administrator, who recently took on the role.

🚨ELON MUSK: "Starbase is the first new city made in America in quite a few decades. It's named that because it is where we're going to develop technology necessary to take humanity to another planet, for the first time in the four & a half billion year history of Earth." pic.twitter.com/BvrgDgpVyM — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 29, 2025

Starbase, categorised as a 'type-C municipal corporation,' officially gained city status earlier this month after Musk's aerospace and defense company won a local election, according to a Bloomberg report. It is now governed by officials who are current or former SpaceX employees.

According to the Texas Tribune, as of early this year, Starbase's population was around 500 people, with approximately 260 directly employed by SpaceX. Most of the remaining residents in Starbase are relatives of SpaceX employees.

Starship's Ambitious Trajectory And Starbase's Role

This company town features the launch facility where SpaceX conducts test flights of its enormous Starship rocket and company-owned land spanning a 1.6-square-mile area. Starbase will hold its initial city commission meeting on Thursday, only two days after SpaceX has carried out its ninth test flight of the enormous Starship rocket from the Texas coastal facility.

Starship and Super Heavy moved to the launch pad at Starbase for our ninth flight test pic.twitter.com/e27LnIcRSE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2025

During its test flight, the rocket blew up, resulting in a disastrous failure and the aerospace and defence contractor's third straight setback. After the event, Musk, who also heads Tesla, concentrated on the information and insights that could be gathered from the explosions

On Wednesday, the FAA confirmed there had been 'no reports of public injury or damage to public property.' The Starship system is designed to transport people and equipment across our planet and to the Moon, and Musk believes the rocket will play a key role in colonising Mars.

Since 2008, Musk's rocket maker has secured over $20 billion (£14.84 billion) in government contracts and is expected to gain several billion dollars yearly for years ahead. By establishing Starbase as a company town, SpaceX can achieve nearly unfettered approval for building, testing, or launching from its industrial complex on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Important Notice For Starbase Residents: A Zoning Update

The town is still pursuing the power to close a primary road and beaches for weekday launch activity without municipal or other authority.

Here's the full text of the zoning memo that was sent to Starbase residents:

21 May, 2025

Dear Starbase Property Owner/Property Occupant,

Notice is hereby given that the City Commission for the City of Starbase will conduct a Public Hearing on Monday, 23 June, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., at the City of Starbase temporary city hall located at 39046 LBJ Boulevard, Brownsville, TX 78521, to hear public comments, consider and act upon the adoption of a Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and city-wide Zoning Map.

Our goal is to ensure that the zoning plan reflects the City's vision for balanced growth, protecting critical economic drivers, ensuring public safety, and preserving green spaces. You are receiving this notice because you own the above listed property that will be located in the "Mixed Use District" and will be impacted if the zoning ordinance is approved.

The Mixed-Use District allows for a blend of residential, office, retail, and small-scale service uses. A proposed zoning map is enclosed with this notice. You may view the draft zoning ordinance on the City's website 72 hours prior to the above listed public hearing.

The City is required by Texas law to notify you of the following: THE CITY OF STARBASE IS HOLDING A HEARING THAT WILL DETERMINE WHETHER YOU MAY LOSE THE RIGHT TO CONTINUE USING YOUR PROPERTY FOR ITS CURRENT USE, PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. The foregoing notice is required by Texas Local Government Code section 211.006(a-1). The proposed zoning ordinance is based on current and existing uses.

Please contact City Administrator Kent Myers [email address redacted] with any questions or written comments. Your written comments must be submitted by 3:00 pm on 22 June, 2025. Public comments may also be given at the above listed public hearing.

Best Wishes,

Kent Myers

City Administrator, City of Starbase

[addresses redacted]

cityofstarbase-texas.com