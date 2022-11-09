The November 5 Lotto draw jackpot was won by one lucky player and Casino.org reports that the UK National Lottery has confirmed that the jackpot winner has been in contact with them and is ready to claim their £3.8-million prize.

The latest winner's identity still hasn't been revealed and they are now going through the National Lottery's identification process to collect their prize winnings. The National Lottery operator, Camelot, did not give a definite time as to when the process will be completed.

This player is the fourth Lotto jackpot winner in less than 30 days as a steady series of winners have been claiming their millions' worth of winnings since early October. As the holiday season is fast approaching, this good fortune came just in time for these recent winners.

The first October winner won £4 million on October 8 in a Lotto draw. This was followed by a £2 million jackpot winner on October 12 and another on November 2 when someone won £12.8 million. This has been the top payout and the most sizeable one so far in the final quarter.

The November 2 draw was also a Lotto "Must Be Won" draw which meant if the jackpot wasn't won, the prize amount was to have been distributed out amongst the other prize tiers. More than 2.3 million people have won cash prizes of varying amounts in the two draws this month.

In the US, hopeful lottery players have been scrambling to see if they have a chance to win the delayed $2.04-billion Powerball lottery draw. This staggering amount is a result of unprecedented sales that pushed the value of the 30-year annuity to $2.04 billion. The current Powerball jackpot is nearly half a billion dollars more than jackpots awarded in all other lottery games in history. This incredibly high jackpot could still increase if no one manages to win $2.04 billion draw.