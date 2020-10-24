The NBA Board of Governors is looking at restarting the league as early as Christmas Day to start the 2020-2021 season.

While there are many logistical challenges involved with the coronavirus pandemic still ravaging the USA and in fact the rest of the world, there are some proponents in the league advocating an "early" start and a 72-game regular season to give players a chance to play in the 2021 Olympics.

The US itself is not concerned about their roster due to a large number of available talent from retired players, NCAA superstars, and players in development leagues even if NBA superstars won't be available to represent America. However, there are over 100 international players in the league who don't want to miss the chance to represent their county in one of the most significant sporting events of their lifetime.

An early start will also allow the league to extend the number of games, which would please broadcasting partners and potentially make more money for teams to recoup their losses due to the pandemic.

According to Silver Screen and Roll, one of the goals in starting early is to have a longer calendar and make it as close to the normal calendar as possible and prevent the problems from spilling over to the 2021-2022 season.

Commissioner Adam Silver said the league will give at least eight weeks notice before starting the season, which means that if they plan to begin by late December, a decision needs to be made by October 30th. The date also coincides with the deadline to complete the negotiations between the team owners and the NPBA for an updated collective bargaining agreement regarding player salaries due to the revenue losses the teams have to shoulder.

NBA Christmas day games historically have the highest ratings and fans in attendance. It seems that based on the negotiations, a bubble format, similar to the one used in Orlando, Florida, to conclude the 2019-2020 season is off the table.

There is currently no news on how the league would handle player and fan safety due to the pandemic. Back in September, the association released a statement that if ever they will reopen arenas to fans, it will be at a reduced capacity. At the moment, no clear policies have been decided by the NBA regarding the subject.