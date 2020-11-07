The NBA Draft is scheduled for November 18th. While some analysts say it is one of the weakest draft classes in recent years, it doesn't change the fact that it is a huge opportunity for the young Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors to improve their roster.

LaMelo Ball is a scout darling. Brother of 2017 second overall pick Lonzo Ball, his basketball career has been well documented since he played for Chino Hills High school and won the State Championship in California as a freshman. He is part of an all-family team that includes his brother Lonzo, another brother LiAngelo, and a cousin Andre Ball.

Due to problems with his eligibility in the NCAA, he played professionally in Lithuania and Australia. His performance in both leagues can be considered lacklustre. But at 6'8" with great scoring and passing ability, the NBA is hoping he is another "LeBron James" or at the very least another "Magic Johnson."

According to CBS Sports, analysts and scouts are reevaluating their impression of LaMelo Ball. With the failure of Lonzo Ball to make an impact in the NBA, they believe that the "Ball family" has what it takes to make it to the NBA, but not as superstar material as they previously thought. But it seems the "weak class" is working in LaMelo's favour. He only has two rivals for top draft picks —James Wiseman from the University of Memphis and Anthony Edwards from the University of Georgia.

According to RealGM, the second pick Golden State Warriors would likely choose Anthony Edwards over James Wiseman if the top pick Minnesota Timberwolves doesn't get him. Edwards is a record-breaking player for the Georgia Bulldogs averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists a game. He broke records set by legends Dominique Wilkins and his personal idol, Dwayne Wade.

However, it seems weird for Golden State with their healthy splash brothers line-up composed of sharpshooters Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to pick another "scoring" guard. Abetter option would be to go for James Wiseman who is a 7'1" defender who averages 3 blocks and 10 rebounds a game but can still score 20 points a game.

Regardless of who ends up in what team for this draft, the NBA's future seems great. Young players are starting to take over from the old guard such as Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Trae Young, Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and many more, including two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo who's only 26 years old.