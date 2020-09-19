Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won back-to-back MVP titles and in the process has become only the 12th player to win the award in consecutive seasons.

He is also the third player, apart from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James, to win it more than once by the age of 25.

This accolade also makes him the third player to win both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season. The other two players are Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, according to NBA.com.

Unfortunately, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't do as well as they would hope. Last season, they lost to the eventual champions, the Toronto Raptors, in the Eastern Conference finals. They did worse this season, after losing to the Miami Heat in the semifinals.

Antetokounmpo received an overwhelming 85 of 101 first-place votes from the global panel. The other favourite, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, received 16. James claimed he was "pissed" at the results.

The Greek Freak averaged 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.04 steals and 1.02 blocks in the "regular" season playing in 57 games. He shot an impressive 54.7% in the field and hit 83 three-pointers this season, 31 more than his previous six seasons combined.

He also led the Bucks to a 53-12 record, the best in the league in the last two seasons. He also personally led the NBA in double-doubles with 52. He also scored 30 points and 15 rebounds in 17 games, the next player who was able to do that only did it in 3 games.

Ja Morant won the Rookie of the Year award, Montrezl Harrel took the Sixth Man of the Year, and Brandon Ingram is the Most Improved Player of 2020. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse won the Coach of the Year award.

Antetokounmpo himself is not that pleased to win the accolade. According to NBA TV, he said not to call him an MVP until he wins a championship.

Antetokounmpo is now in Athens, Greece, with his family since the season ended early for the Bucks after losing to the Miami Heat last week.