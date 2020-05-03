The NBA is discussing the possibility of creating an isolated environment in which they can finish the 2019-2020 season. The choices are now down to two; an entire block in the Las Vegas Strip and Disneyworld in Orlando.

While no official decision has been made on the postponed regular season and postseason games, the NBA is determined to crown a champion for the season, even if it would mean delaying the 2020-2021 season and shortening it.

The NBA in its current form started in 1949, and an NBA champion has been crowned every year since. Commissioner Adam Silver is working hard to ensure that the first time an entire season is cancelled doesn't happen on his watch.

The NBA has postponed all games until further notice since March 11. On the night of March 10, the game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was cancelled before tip-off after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On the same night, the game between the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans was also cancelled after a referee was also found positive.

To date, there are no concrete plans on when the NBA would resume, and in what form it would continue. If the regular schedule was followed, the NBA should already be in the late stages of the playoff elimination rounds, with the finals set to begin in a month.

According to CBS Sports, one of the plans that the league is working on is to create an isolated bubble where all the games can be played in empty arenas. All NBA teams and necessary personnel for games and broadcasting would live, practice, and play games within the confines of such an isolated bubble. While there are challenges to the plans and some concerns about the safety of older coaches and staff members who are at high risk of developing complications from COVID-19, it is still an alternative the league is exploring.

To make things more complicated a request was put forward regarding players and staff families to be included in the "bubble." The NBA agreed to include them, requiring the league to test 10-15,000 people.