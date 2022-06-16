The Golden State Warriors pulled off a crucial victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the 2022 NBA Finals. But unlike Game 4, the 104-94 win did not come on the back of a Stephen Curry shooting masterclass, which his teammate Draymond Green feels will fuel his fire going into Game 6.

In Game 4, Curry put on a show with 43 points and 10 rebounds as he carried his team from 2-1 down to level at 2-2 in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. The next game was just a a few days after, but the Warriors star struggled to find his shooting range in front of his home crowd.

The Warriors point guard managed just 16 points on the night, as he brought an end to his 233-game streak of making at least three 3-pointers in a game. It would have been concerning for head coach Steve Kerr to see NBA's most prolific shooter go 0-9 from beyond the arc.

The Dubs still have a 3-2 advantage going into Game 6 at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night. A win at the home of the Celtics will see Curry earn his fourth NBA championship ring, putting him on par with LeBron James.

Curry's failure from beyond the arc is of no concern to teammate Green, who feels it will only motivate him further going into Game 6. The former Defensive Player of the Year sent out a warning to the Celtics stating that a "livid Curry" is very dangerous.

"A win is a win," Green said, as quoted on Planet Sport. "Whether Stephen gets 43, 10 and 4 or whether he finishes with 16 on 7-for-26 shooting, a win is a win."

"Obviously we have spoken about helping him and I don't think he's been out there helpless - that's the narrative - but everybody is doing their part. Tonight, a night that he didn't have it going, we found offence elsewhere.

"Now, that's good for us. He was 0-for-9 from three. He's going to be livid going into Game 6 and that's exactly what we need," he added.

The Celtics will be hoping to take the series into a Game 7 after holding the lead after three games. Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka, has suggested that the focus will be on his team's offence after commending his team's defence thus far this series.