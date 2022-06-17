The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 to clinch the Larry O'Brien trophy for the seventh time in franchise history. It was the Warriors' sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years. Of those six, they have won four, losing only to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Stephen Curry was back to his best after a poor showing in Game 5 with the point guard ending the night with 34 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. The two-time league MVP led from the front, which also saw him claim his first ever NBA Finals MVP award.

STEPH GETS HIS FINALS MVP 🏆🙌 pic.twitter.com/AqNDq0YAmz — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2022

As the clock wound down in Game 6, there was an outpouring of emotion from Curry, who struggled to hold back the tears. The Warriors were up by over ten points, and the future Hall of Famer was on his way to a fourth NBA championship.

Curry shared an emotional moment with his dad, Dell Curry, after the final buzzer before embracing his wife, Ayesha Curry. The Warriors' legend was quick to praise his teammates, and admits that they proved doubters wrong after many had written off their chances of winning the title at the start of the season.

All love for the champ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eIyRTq3DJf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 17, 2022

"I'm so proud of our group," Curry said immediately after the game while talking to ESPN. "I thank God everyday that I get to play this game at the highest level with some amazing people."

"We do know that this [is] what it's all about, playing for a championship and what we've been through the last three years," he added. "Beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this floor right now. It's amazing. Very surreal."

"Beginning of the season, nobody thought we'd be here except everybody on this floor right now." pic.twitter.com/tHBY3Alg5D — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 17, 2022

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka admits that this loss will hurt for a long time, but made it clear that this is only the start for his team. The losing finalists were the 11th seeds in the Eastern Conference in January, but fought hard to make it all the way to the finals, which included beating the Brooklyn Nets and 2021 champions Milwaukee Bucks.

"It's gonna hurt, and it'll hurt for a while. That stuff never goes away. That was part of the message: Let it propel us forward," Udoka said. "The future is bright and we're just getting started."