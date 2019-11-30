GM Rob Pelinka and co. are receiving flak from player agents after the latter accused team management of giving Superstar LeBron James the back-seat driver position when it comes to selecting the Los Angeles Lakers roster. They complained that the Lakers brass needs James' approval to sign a player and join the team.

Fox Sports Australia reports that agents are not happy with the Lakers management for allowing LeBron James to influence Lakers' potential signings. Pelinka responded with this quote.

"We view our relationships here with our star players here as partnerships. I know both Anthony (Davis) and LeBron are excited about the 14 guys and how we are going to come together, and their input, both of their input, Anthony and LeBron, has been incredibly valuable to me."

Six-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is playing for the Lakers this season, after playing seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. It is James' second season with the Lakers.

All the grumbling is going to fall on deaf ears. It's pretty apparent that the Lakers are building a championship team around James and Davis. Lebron James is finally earning his pay with the Lakers. He is averaging 25.8 points, 11 assists, and grabbing 7.3 rebounds a game this season. He only played 55 games last season due to an injury, it was the worst performance of his career. In the meantime, his tag team partner, Anthony Davis, is scoring 26.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and giving 3.6 assists a game. Looking at just that, it can be said he is playing even better than LeBron, but there are a lot of things on the court that don't show up in stats.

The player agent grumblings are most likely going to end up as just that, grumblings. They are trying to get their five minutes of fame, but Laker management and fans are not likely to listen. The present Lakers roster led by the two Superstars currently has a 17-2 record. The best in the entire league.

The Lakers formula is working for them. Both superstars and the team as a whole are showing stellar results. A team needs chemistry and synergy. It is hard enough to get two superstars to play together, but the Lakers are doing it well this year.