In the game between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers last January 8, Both Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren were ejected on double technical fouls against each other. All four fouls were committed within the 6th minute of the third quarter. The game ended with a 122-108 home victory for the Heat.

In the NBA, if a player commits two technical fouls in one game, the second foul will be upgraded to an ejection. It is similar to a double yellow card in a football game.

It started when Butler attempted to drive strong to the hoop, resulting in a hard foul from Warren in a legitimate attempt to stop him. Warren grabbed Butler's arm, which should result in an ordinary foul. However, Butler physically and verbally threatened Warren right after the play. Warren did not stand down, prompting other players and officials to break them apart and to give them both technical fouls.

In the next play immediately after the heated altercation, Butler received the ball and purposely slammed his lowered shoulders on Warren. Upon official review, the offensive foul was considered a malicious physical contact resulting in a technical foul and Butler's subsequent ejection. Warren taunted Butler for the foul call, resulting in his second technical foul and ejection.

According to NBA.com, The league announced last Friday that Warren was fined $25,000 for engaging and making an obscene gesture, while Butler was fined $35,000 for initiating both altercations and escalating the incident on social media.

Butler, in his Instagram post, claimed:

"@t.warren1 don't be mad you can't guard me. we will see what you about in March."

It wasn't an idle boast, Butler was dominating Warren at both ends of the court. At the time of the double ejection, Butler held Warren down to 3 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist. Warren averages 18 points a game this season. Meanwhile, Butler already has 14 points, well on his way to his 20.2 points per game average.

In Butlers Instagram post, it would seem that he isn't willing to let the incident go. He is referring to a rematch between the Heat and Pacers on March 21, at the tail end of the regular season. It remains to be seen if they will keep cooler heads when they meet again.